Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India's Tirupati Plastomatics Private Limited's (TPPL) National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' Rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to a lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of TPPL.

Fitch migrated TPPL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 6 May 2011 (see 'Fitch Migrates Tirupati Plastomatics' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).

TPPL's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:

- INR6m long-term loans: 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn;

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'/'Fitch 'A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn; and

- INR134m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn.