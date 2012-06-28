(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28
Summary analysis -- Takaful International Co. BSC ----------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Bahrain
Local currency BBB/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Dec-2008 BBB/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Bahrain-based composite insurer Takaful International Co. BSC
(TIC) reflect the company's good operating performance and good financial
flexibility. These positive factors are partially offset by the small absolute
size of the company, which operates in the relatively small Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) market of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-3), an equity bias in its
investment portfolio and its only adequate capitalization, with a reliance on
reinsurers.