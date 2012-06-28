June 28 -
Summary analysis -- Warner Music Group Corp.
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/--
State/Province: New York
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--
31-Oct-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating and negative
outlook reflect continued uncertainty surrounding revenue and profitability
trends at New York-based Warner Music Group Cor. (WGM) over the intermediate
term, despite signs of stabilization in the industry over the past 18 months.
Our characterization of WMG's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our
criteria) reflects the volatile nature of the recorded music industry, our
expectation of continued physical sales declines over the intermediate term,
and slow growth in music publishing. We view the financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged," considering WMG's high debt to EBITDA ratio and the lack
of visibility regarding the pace of leverage reduction given uncertain
industry trends. These factors modestly are offset by WMG's "adequate"
liquidity.