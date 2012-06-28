June 28 -
Ratings -- Stonington Insurance Co. ------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency A+/Stable/-- State/Province: Texas
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 654885
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jun-2012 A+/-- --/--
21-Mar-2011 A/-- --/--
14-Aug-2009 A+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 28-Jun-2012