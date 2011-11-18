(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its rating on the 7.053% callable perpetual Tier One Notes (TONs) issued by Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC (NRAM; A/Stable/A-1) to 'C' from 'B'. This rating action follows the tender offer launched by NRAM and Bradford & Bingley PLC (B&B; --/--/A-1) for 16 of their perpetual and dated subordinated issues, including the TONs. NRAM and B&B are regulated by the U.K. Financial Services Authority as mortgage administration companies, and their subordinated issues are all eligible as regulatory capital instruments.

The downgrade of the TONs reflects our view that the tender offer for the rated perpetual subordinated issues is "distressed" under our criteria, for two reasons. First, bondholders would receive a material discount to par if they accept the offer. Second, we consider that the offer is closer to a debt restructuring than a purely opportunistic repurchase. Coupons have already been suspended on all but one of the rated perpetual subordinated issues included in the offer. The exception is NRAM's TONs issue, on which coupons restarted last year. We expect that NRAM would continue to pay TONs coupons for the foreseeable future, but we see material uncertainty regarding NRAM's and B&B's ability to repay perpetual subordinated obligations such as the TONs in full when the wind down of their balance sheets has been concluded. Once the tender offer has been completed, we will review the issue rating on the TONs if any of these bonds remain outstanding.

