(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has affirmed DONG Energy A/S's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+', the Short-term rating at 'F2' and the subordinated capital securities' rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The ratings affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that DONG Energy's coverage and leverage ratios in 2011-13 will remain within the range required for a 'BBB+' rating, including adjusted net debt to EBITDAR comfortably below 4.0x on a sustained basis. Despite the company's large capex programme of DKK40bn in 2011-13, including large wind power investments and further investments in its oil and gas E&P business, the company's ability to generate healthy cash flows from operations should enable it to maintain relatively stable credit ratios, even in a deteriorating economic environment.

The ratings are constrained by some earnings volatility from the generation business (13% of FY10 EBITDA), around 80% of which is higher cost thermal (primarily coal), making DONG Energy a swing producer in the hydro-dominated Nordic electricity market, and the E&P business (37% of FY10 EBITDA), with upstream oil and gas exposure. Nevertheless, increasing contributions from renewable generation (effectively quasi-regulated and 12% of FY10 EBITDA) will increasingly mitigate the volatility in earnings from the thermal generation business and decrease DONG Energy's business risk over time. The framework for renewable energy generation in both Denmark and the UK remain highly supportive to generators, with Fitch anticipating this to continue over the medium term.

The ratings reflect DONG Energy's leading position in electricity and heat generation (no.5 in the Nordic region, no.1 in Denmark), its low-risk gas and electricity distribution and gas storage (no.1 in Denmark) businesses; its monopoly oil pipeline business in Denmark and gas and electricity supply business (no.1 in Denmark).

DONG Energy's liquidity is adequate with cash and cash equivalents of DKK1.3bn (FY10: DKK4.1bn) at 9M11 in addition to DKK5.7bn of highly rated fixed income securities, which support financial flexibility. Committed available facilities include a five-year (with two one-year extension options) DKK9.7bn revolving credit facility, signed in August 2011. Short term maturities totalled DKK7.5bn at 9M11 (FY10: DKK4.4bn). 9M11 net leverage (Fitch-adjusted net debt/last 12 months (LTM) EBITDAR was 3.2x (FY10: 3.1x).

In January 2011 DONG Energy issued EUR700m in new hybrid capital bonds (maturing 3010) and repurchased EUR500m existing hybrid capital (maturing 3005). Fitch notches the rating on the hybrid instruments two levels down from DONG Energy's 'BBB+' Long-Term IDR and assigns zero equity credit.

DONG Energy is 76.5% owned by the Kingdom of Denmark ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'), but Fitch rates it on a standalone basis, with no state support factored in, as it operates wholly commercially.