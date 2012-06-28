June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bayerische Landesbank's (BayernLB) Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch
also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this comment.
The affirmation of BayernLB's IDRs, which are at their Support Rating Floor
(SRF), reflects Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high probability
of support from the Free State of Bavaria, if required. The IDRs and the SRF are
sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the Free
State of Bavaria which is linked to the creditworthiness of the Federal Republic
of Germany ('AAA'/stable). They are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's view
of the currently high propensity of the Free State of Bavaria to support its
Landesbank.
Fitch's affirmation of BayernLB's VR at 'bb+' reflects the challenges the agency
sees for on-going profitability in the medium-term. These include a structurally
high cost basis, which there are no plans to change significantly despite the
balance sheet deleveraging. Another challenge will be raising margins in a
competitive environment on the targeted corporate customer base, which the bank
will need to do to combat likely increased funding costs when its guaranteed
funding runs out, mostly in 2015. Fitch expects domestic loan impairment charges
to increase from their currently low levels in light of the deteriorating
environment.