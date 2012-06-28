(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch rates the new issuance of notes issued by Continental DPR Finance Company as follows:

--Series 2012-A due 2017 'A';

--Series 2012-B due 2017 'A';

--Series 2012-C due 2022 'A';

--Series 2012-D due 2022 'A'.

The Rating Outlook is Negative.

Fitch views the diversified payment rights (DPRs) business and performance risk of BBVA Continental (Continental) as consistent with a going concern assessment (GCA) score of GC1.

Fitch's ratings of the notes primarily reflect the bank's credit quality, the strength of the DPR flows, the relatively high expected monthly debt service coverage ratios (approximately 56.0x, including the new issuance), and the stable sovereign environment of Peru. The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects the Outlook assigned to Continental's local currency Issuer Default Rating.

The transaction is backed by the collections generated from future and existing U.S. dollar denominated diversified payment rights (DPRs) originated by Continental. Fitch's ratings address the likelihood of timely payment of principal and interest on a quarterly basis.

DPRs are electronic payment orders intended for payment to third party beneficiaries, and are mostly related to export flows, worker remittances, and foreign direct investment. DPR flows reached $9.8 billion in 2011, a compound annual growth rate of 18% from 2001. During the same period, approximately 91% of DPRs flowed through designated depository banks (DDBs) that have signed Notice, Consent and Agreements (NC&As), irrevocably obligating them to send remittances through the offshore accounts controlled by the Indenture Trustee.

Continental's securitized DPR program was established in 2008. As of May 2012, the total outstanding debt under the program is approximately $387.5 million. Quarterly DSCRs for 2011 averaged 87.7x, with a low of 73.5x.The total program size upon issuance of the new series will be $622.5 million.

Continental is the second largest bank in Peru, commanding 21% share of the Peruvian financial system's assets, as of March 2012. For a more detailed Fitch analysis of this transaction, see the new issue report titled 'Continental DPR Finance Company Series 2012-A, 2012-B, 2012-C and 2012-D', which will be available shortly on 'www.fitchratings.com'.