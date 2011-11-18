(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Super Group Ltd's (Super Group) National Long-term rating and National Senior unsecured ratings to 'BBB-(zaf)' from 'BB+(zaf)'. At the same time, Super Group's National Short-term rating was upgraded to 'F3(zaf)' from 'B(zaf)'. The Outlook on the Long-term rating is Stable.

The upgrade is driven by a stabilisation and evident improvement in the group's business and financial profile over the past 18 months. During the financial year ended 30 June 2011 (FY11), the group achieved above inflationary revenue growth, largely driven by new business generated in its Fleet Solutions and Supply Chain South Africa divisions, as well as a 25% increase in new vehicle sales within its Dealerships operations. Fitch notes that the company's ratings continue to be supported by the stable cash flows within Super Group's operations, notably the contract-driven full maintenance lease (FML) and supply chain management businesses.

The upgrade of Super Group's ratings also reflects the better than expected pace of improvement in the group's leverage profile (measured as adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR) at FYE11. Fitch believes that the group's stable contract-driven cash flows in the FML business and robust growth in the automotive dealership division will continue to support the group's medium-term cash generation and profitability. Fitch also believes that the group has some financial flexibility at the current rating level.

During 2009, Super Group embarked on a large-scale group restructuring, which included the disposal of non-core operations, and supported the group's return to profitability. Since the restructuring's completion, Fitch considers the issuer as having a more robust and sustainable strategic direction as the group is now more focussed on its core operations. However, Fitch considers the ratings to be constrained by limited scale and diversification.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Super Group's financial position will remain moderate over the medium-term given its scale and that net leverage will be maintained below 2.3x. However, the agency notes that the group's business growth could be affected should key contracts in the Fleet Solutions business not be renewed.

Super Group is a South Africa-based company involved in supply-chain management, fleet logistics and vehicle retail distributorships.