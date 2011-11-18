(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Super Group Ltd's (Super Group)
National Long-term rating and National Senior unsecured ratings to 'BBB-(zaf)'
from 'BB+(zaf)'. At the same time, Super Group's National Short-term rating was
upgraded to 'F3(zaf)' from 'B(zaf)'. The Outlook on the Long-term rating is
Stable.
The upgrade is driven by a stabilisation and evident improvement in the
group's business and financial profile over the past 18 months. During the
financial year ended 30 June 2011 (FY11), the group achieved above inflationary
revenue growth, largely driven by new business generated in its Fleet Solutions
and Supply Chain South Africa divisions, as well as a 25% increase in new
vehicle sales within its Dealerships operations. Fitch notes that the company's
ratings continue to be supported by the stable cash flows within Super Group's
operations, notably the contract-driven full maintenance lease (FML) and supply
chain management businesses.
The upgrade of Super Group's ratings also reflects the better than expected
pace of improvement in the group's leverage profile (measured as adjusted net
debt to operating EBITDAR) at FYE11. Fitch believes that the group's stable
contract-driven cash flows in the FML business and robust growth in the
automotive dealership division will continue to support the group's medium-term
cash generation and profitability. Fitch also believes that the group has some
financial flexibility at the current rating level.
During 2009, Super Group embarked on a large-scale group restructuring,
which included the disposal of non-core operations, and supported the group's
return to profitability. Since the restructuring's completion, Fitch considers
the issuer as having a more robust and sustainable strategic direction as the
group is now more focussed on its core operations. However, Fitch considers the
ratings to be constrained by limited scale and diversification.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Super Group's financial
position will remain moderate over the medium-term given its scale and that net
leverage will be maintained below 2.3x. However, the agency notes that the
group's business growth could be affected should key contracts in the Fleet
Solutions business not be renewed.
Super Group is a South Africa-based company involved in supply-chain
management, fleet logistics and vehicle retail distributorships.