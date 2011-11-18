(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has upgraded SC Private Cars 10-1's class B notes and affirmed the class A notes, as follows:

EUR99.8m class A1 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR282.1m class A2 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR258.0m class A3 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR70.0m class B notes upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the class B notes reflects strong underlying asset performance supported by low delinquencies and defaults, high level of excess spread, and increased credit enhancement due to the de-leveraging process.

The transaction is a securitisation of auto loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance S.A ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and extended to individuals in Germany to finance the purchase of the vehicles.

The transaction's 30-120dpd delinquency ratio has shown an increasing trend since closing, dropping slightly in the past quarter. To date, it has reached only a low 0.20%. Fitch's cumulative default rate (CDR) and cumulative loss rate (CLR) have both remained well below the agency's expectations to date. As at October 2011, the CDR and CLR both stood at 0.08% compared with base case values of 0.43% and 0.41%, respectively, at the same point in seasoning.

The notes have amortised from closing and the class A notes have repaid 31% of the initial outstanding balance to date. Credit enhancement in percentage for the class A and B notes has increased to 14.1% and 4.2% from 10.0% and 3%, respectively.

Excess spread for the transaction has averaged around 5% since closing and stood at 4.9% as of October 2011. The required reserve fund, which was financed by the issuance of the subordinated loan at closing, is due to remain static at EUR30m until the notes have amortised by 50%. Once this has occurred, the reserve fund will amortise in line with the notes until a floor of EUR9m is reached.