Summary analysis -- First City Monument Bank ---------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Nigeria
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-May-2012 B/B B/B
22-May-2008 B+/B B+/B
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/B
SACP b
Anchor bb-
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Increasing business diversification, although it remains exposed to
Nigeria's high-risk operating environment.
-- Low level of nonperforming loans.
-- Highly liquid balance sheet.
Weaknesses:
-- Contractually short-term funding.
-- Moderate and volatile loan loss experience.
-- Exposed to foreign currency lending and high loan concentrations.
-- Middle-tier bank in competitive Nigerian banking sector.
Outlook
The stable outlook on First City Monument Bank (FCMB) reflects Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the next two years will see stable
economic growth, with minor currency fluctuations. We forecast that GDP growth
will be around 6% in 2012/2013. The economic growth is somewhat dependent on
oil prices, which provide a majority of government revenues, although the
economy is diversifying. We expect the oil price to remain at levels that
enable the government to continue to spend on infrastructure and boost growth
in the private sector. The merger with Finbank PLC (not rated) is expected to
improve FCMB's business position through local market diversification and a
larger branch network and deposit franchise. However, our opinion of FCMB's
business position would improve if the bank continued to increase its market
share and improve its competitiveness, thereby creating a sustainable track
record of revenue stability. We expect better risk management and a stable
economic climate to lead to signs of improvement in the risk position during
the next two years. We would consider the risk position adequate if we saw
that FCMB's loan-loss experience compared adequately with that of the top-tier
banks in Nigeria over a three-year period. We would also look for signs that
diversification of the loan portfolio had improved and that loan
concentrations had become more comparable with those of its peers. We expect
our view of capitalization to remain at "adequate" for the next 12-18 months.
However, we could lower the ratings if the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio
fell below 5% within next 18 months due to much-higher-than-expected loan
growth or if excessive losses were to materialize. A significant reduction in
liquidity or an increase in funding concentrations could also put the ratings
on the bank under pressure.
