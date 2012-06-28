June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Infinity 2006-1 Classico's commercial mortgage-backed floating rate notes (CMBS), as follows:

EUR174.6m class A (FR0010379347) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR33.7m class B (FR0010379354) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR64.9m class C (FR0010379362) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR66.5m class D (FR0010379370) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR9.6m class E (FR0010379388) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

Fitch's affirmation of the notes follows a satisfactory review of the most recent investor reports and further analysis of the transaction's performance to date. Infinity 2006-1 Classico is a securitisation currently backed by one commercial mortgage loan, with a current outstanding securitised balance of EUR349.2m.

Since closing, the outstanding balance of the remaining loan has reduced through partial repayment, following 15 asset disposals. However, drawdowns on the capex facility, of which EUR37m remains available, have resulted in a net debt reduction of EUR19.7m.

The portfolio has exhibited stable income performance since closing, with vacancy currently reported to be 1.7%, from a peak of 7% in February 2011, while the income coverage ratio (ICR) currently stands at 2.53x, up from 2.43x at closing.

The most recent reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) was 54.9%, slightly higher than the 52.1% reported at closing. Using Fitch's own estimation of value, the LTV is approximately 75%, reflecting Fitch's more conservative view of future cash flow and concerns over the refinancing prospects of large commercial mortgage loans in Italy given the current economic environment. However, Fitch believes that the solid tenant covenants, the good quality of the assets and the relatively low leverage of the facility provide adequate support to the Stable Outlook on the subordinated note classes.

At closing, Infinity 2006-1 Classico was a securitisation of the monetary rights arising in favour of the protection seller (Nexgen Capital Ltd) under two credit default swaps (CDS). The CDS were referenced to two commercial mortgage loans granted by IXIS CIB (the protection buyer) to two separate borrowers and backed by 48 commercial properties located in Italy. In March 2008, the San Leonardo loan was repaid, leaving only the Chianti loan remaining.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.