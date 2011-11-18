(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18- Fitch Ratings believes that the application of Solvency II insurance standards to defined benefit (DB) pension schemes could severely impair the profitability and credit profiles of UK corporates with such schemes. At its most extreme, it could cost companies hundreds of billions of pounds in additional funding.

We think it is likely that any final rules will increase funding needs by less than these more extreme estimates imply - but for the moment the high level of uncertainty in the process means this is a risk which cannot be ignored.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pension Authority (EIOPA) announced on Wednesday that it would conduct its first impact assessment (QIS1) of the current proposals for the application of a Solvency II-like regime to funded DB pensions next year.

Funding of the UK's DB pension schemes incorporates a great deal of flexibility. Company contributions are determined in a triennial funding valuation, based on a fixed actuarial methodology. If there is any shortfall, the sponsoring employer and pension trustees agree a strategy to bring the plan up to 100% funding over a period typically no longer than 10 years. In practice this has led to companies running funding deficits of 10% to 20% of liabilities at many points in the cycle. Trustees and the pension regulator typically take a pragmatic approach on funding, especially when companies' cash flows are under pressure.

Solvency II could affect both the quantity and mix of assets that must be held to satisfy a given pension provision, and the timing over which any shortfall must be met. Basic liabilities are likely to be higher if insurance company valuation methodologies are adopted. For example insurance companies typically use mortality assumptions that assume far greater improvements in longevity than company pension schemes do.

In addition to covering higher basic liabilities, assets would also be needed to cover a capital reserve buffer - to ensure the scheme remains fully funded to deal with all possible outcomes. Under current proposals for insurance companies under Solvency II this requires schemes to remain fully funded to deal with all possible outcomes to a conservative one-in-200 probability. This buffer could potentially be a significant proportion of liabilities if applied to corporates.

The size of the capital reserve buffer heavily depends on asset allocations - with more volatile assets attracting higher capital reserve requirements. This is likely to accelerate the trend away from investments in equities and towards gilts, which incur lower capital charges. But while reducing asset volatility they will also reduce expected returns.

The combination of lower expected returns and tighter funding requirements would be a significant one-off and ongoing cashflow drain to companies. The UK's Confederation of British Industry estimates the cost of meeting Solvency II for UK companies is in the order of GBP500bn, and we think this is realistic as a 'worst-case' scenario. We derive a rough figure by taking the current estimated buy-out cost for UK companies - estimated by the Pension Protection Fund at GBP158.6bn as at 31 October 2011, based on gross liabilities of GBP1159.1bn - then add adjustments to liabilities for tighter assumptions, and capital buffers.

These kinds of increases could be enough to threaten the credit profiles of European corporates with significant DB schemes if enforced in the short term. However, Fitch would expect any direct funding impact to be mitigated by allowing firms some time to adapt to the new rules.

The additional costs will also likely cause employers to take even greater steps to close down DB schemes, minimising liabilities to the extent that they can - accelerating an ongoing process.

Whether Solvency II should be extended to cover all funded DB pension schemes is one of the topics of an ongoing EIOPA consultation. It is by no means certain that this will ultimately require the application of Solvency II, or a similarly strict set of legislation, to UK DB schemes. If it is, it is likely that some of the proposals - such as a 'holistic' balance sheet approach which includes sponsor covenant and Pension Protection Fund guarantees as assets - will also mitigate the impact on companies.