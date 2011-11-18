(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has revised India's Surina Impex Pvt. Ltd.'s Outlook to Positive from Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the company's National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch B(ind)'. A complete list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of an improvement in Surina Impex's overall financial metrics, following the completion of its capex. The affirmed rating reflects the company's timely completion of its capex involving the setup of the remaining 20 circular knitting machines (out of the total planned 40 machines) which will lead to an approximate doubling of the output and revenue from self-produced fabric. The revenue from trading is also expected to increase.

The rating remains constrained by the company's small scale of operation and also less-than-adequate management experience in manufacturing. The interest coverage declined to 1.5x in FY11 (FY10: 1.7x) due to an increase in interest expenses to INR31.4m (FY10: 6.1m) as a result of higher debt availed by the company.

Positive rating triggers would include interest coverage of above 2.2x on a sustained basis, while the rating may be downgraded if interest coverage falls below 1.7x.

Surina Impex, incorporated in 2005, has its main manufacturing facilities at Narayanpur in Kolkata. It has a fabric knitting capacity of 3,600 metric tonnes per annum. For the financial year to end-March 2011 the company reported net revenues of INR719.3m (FY10: INR244.4m), with an EBIDTA margin of 6.5% (FY10: 4.3%).

Fitch has also taken the following rating actions on Surina Impex's bank loans:

- INR106m Long Term loans: 'Fitch B(ind)' rating withdrawn as paid in full;

- INR124m fund-based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'; and

- INR21.7m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'.