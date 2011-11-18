(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has downgraded its ratings on The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.
(Bon-Ton), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B'. The Rating Outlook is
Negative. A full list of rating actions is shown below.
The downgrades reflect weaker than expected operating performance in 2011 and consequent
deterioration of credit metrics. Fitch expects that leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) will
increase to the low-to-mid 6.0 times (x) over the
next 12-24 months. This contemplates comparable store sales (comps) decline in the 3% range in
2011 and 2% thereafter. Fitch expects EBITDA to be in the range of $180 to $190 million in 2011,
which could be further pressured in 2012/2013
on continued top line deceleration. This is in contrast to Fitch's previous expectation of
leverage remaining relatively stable in the low 5.0x range on comp growth in the 1% range,
EBITDA ranging between $210 to $220 million and some level of debt paydown.
SIGNIFICANT REFINANCING RISK OVER THE NEXT 24 MONTHS
The Negative Outlook reflects the significant refinancing risk Bon-ton faces over the next
two years. The company's $510 million 10.25% unsecured notes are scheduled to mature on March
15, 2014. Although the ABL revolver has a stated maturity of March 21, 2016, its effective
maturity date could be ccelerated to as early as Jan. 15, 2014 if Bon-Ton does not repay,
refinance or extend the unsecured notes 60 days prior to their stated maturity.
Bon-Ton can use its credit facility to redeem its senior unsecured notes as long as (1) pro
forma excess availability is more than 17.5% of the lesser of the facility size ($625 million)
or the borrowing base and (2) pro forma fixed charge coverage ratio is equal to or greater than
1.0x. Looking at the last four quarters, Bon-Ton had the potential capacity (after maintaining
only the 17.5% minimum) to redeem notes in the range of approximately $270 million in 3Q'11 to
$320 million (pro forma the prepayment of the second lien term loan) in 4Q'10. Going forward,
this range could be potentially lower if inventory levels are lower and/or if the company draws
additional funds from the credit facility to fund operations.
Fitch believes Bon-Ton would not be able to tap its revolver to redeem its unsecured bonds
if EBITDA falls below $185 - $190 million as fixed charge coverage would fall below 1.0x (using
$70 million in capital expenditures. Fixed charge ratio is defined as EBITDA - capital
expenditures - cash taxes divided by interest and scheduled principal payments and rent on
capital leases). There is risk that EBITDA could trend below this level over the next 12-24
months on continued top line pressure.
Therefore, given limited free cash flow generation and the potential inability to refinance
a portion of the unsecured notes on its credit facility, Bon-Ton's liquidity is incumbent upon
completing the refinancing successfully over the next 24 months. This would require some
positive traction on its operating trends as well as favorable credit market conditions.
ACCELERATED MARKET SHARE LOSSES AND DETERIORATING OPERATING METRICS
The ratings continue to reflect below industry average comparable store sales trends and
operating profitability. The company's comparable store sales trends have been negative for
eight of the past 10 years and have been consistently weaker than its peers in the moderate
department store space.
The decline in comparable store sales has accelerated over the three reported quarters in
2011 after stabilizing somewhat in 2010. Beyond merchandising and promotional missteps and price
resistance from its customers, Fitch attributes part of the decline to accelerated market share
losses to stronger peers such as Macy's which has been posting positive mid-single digit comps
over the past seven quarters. Given the accelerated deterioration in sales trends year to date
in 2011 and projected sales decline in the negative 2-3% range over the next 24 months,
Bon-Ton's market share is expected to decline over the intermediate term, given Fitch's industry
growth expectation of +/-1% in 2012 and 2013.
Gross margin has been under significant pressure given the increased markdowns taken to
drive traffic and clear excess inventory. The weaker than expected margin trend is further
exacerbated by the company's inability to pass along cost increases in a weak retail
environment. In terms of profitability, LTM EBITDA at $204 million is down 16% from $244 million
in 2010. Bon-Ton's LTM EBITDA margin of 6.9% as of Oct. 29, 2011, deteriorated from 8.2% in 2010
and 7.1% in 2009. The company's margins have typically been 350 to 400 basis points
(bps) lower than its large department store peers (excluding luxury) over the past five years
and are currently over 600 bps lower than investment grade rated retailers such as Kohl's
and Macy's.
As of Oct. 29, 2011, Bon-Ton had $13 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately
$320 million available under its $625 million asset-based revolving credit facility (net of the
minimum borrowing availability covenant of approximately $61 million). Fitch now expects $25
million in free cash flow in 2011 (absent any potential income tax benefits) and minimal FCF
thereafter, assuming annual capital expenditures remain in the $70 million range.
ISSUE RATINGS BASED ON RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The issue ratings are derived from the IDR and the relevant Recovery Rating,based on Fitch's
recovery analysis that places a liquidation value under a distressed scenario of approximately
$880 million as of Oct. 29, 2011. Bon-Ton's
senior secured credit facility is rated 'BB-/RR1', indicating outstanding recovery prospects
(91%-100%) in a distressed scenario. The facility is secured by a first lien on substantially
all of the assets (mainly consists of
inventory) of the borrowing entities and guarantors, except for certain mortgaged real property
supporting the mortgage loan facilities.
The $240 million mortgage loan facility due March 6, 2016 is rated 'B/RR3', indicating good
recovery prospects (51%-70%). The facility is secured by mortgages on 23 stores and one
distribution center. These properties are owned by bankruptcy-remote special purpose entities.
The $510 million of senior
unsecured notes due March 15, 2014 are rated 'CCC/RR5', and are considered to have below average
recovery prospects (11%-30%).
Fitch has downgraded Bon-Ton's ratings as follows with a Negative Outlook:
The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B'.
The Bon-Ton Department Stores, Inc.
--IDR to 'B-' from 'B';
--$625 million senior secured credit facility to 'BB-/RR1' from 'BB/RR1';
--$510 million senior unsecured notes to 'CCC/RR5' from 'B-/RR5'.
Bonstores Realty One and Two, LLC
--IDR to 'B-' from 'B';
--$240 million mortgage loan facility to 'B/RR3' from 'B+/RR3'.