Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has downgraded its ratings on The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (Bon-Ton), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is shown below.

The downgrades reflect weaker than expected operating performance in 2011 and consequent deterioration of credit metrics. Fitch expects that leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) will increase to the low-to-mid 6.0 times (x) over the next 12-24 months. This contemplates comparable store sales (comps) decline in the 3% range in 2011 and 2% thereafter. Fitch expects EBITDA to be in the range of $180 to $190 million in 2011, which could be further pressured in 2012/2013 on continued top line deceleration. This is in contrast to Fitch's previous expectation of leverage remaining relatively stable in the low 5.0x range on comp growth in the 1% range, EBITDA ranging between $210 to $220 million and some level of debt paydown.

SIGNIFICANT REFINANCING RISK OVER THE NEXT 24 MONTHS

The Negative Outlook reflects the significant refinancing risk Bon-ton faces over the next two years. The company's $510 million 10.25% unsecured notes are scheduled to mature on March 15, 2014. Although the ABL revolver has a stated maturity of March 21, 2016, its effective maturity date could be ccelerated to as early as Jan. 15, 2014 if Bon-Ton does not repay, refinance or extend the unsecured notes 60 days prior to their stated maturity.

Bon-Ton can use its credit facility to redeem its senior unsecured notes as long as (1) pro forma excess availability is more than 17.5% of the lesser of the facility size ($625 million) or the borrowing base and (2) pro forma fixed charge coverage ratio is equal to or greater than 1.0x. Looking at the last four quarters, Bon-Ton had the potential capacity (after maintaining only the 17.5% minimum) to redeem notes in the range of approximately $270 million in 3Q'11 to $320 million (pro forma the prepayment of the second lien term loan) in 4Q'10. Going forward, this range could be potentially lower if inventory levels are lower and/or if the company draws additional funds from the credit facility to fund operations.

Fitch believes Bon-Ton would not be able to tap its revolver to redeem its unsecured bonds if EBITDA falls below $185 - $190 million as fixed charge coverage would fall below 1.0x (using $70 million in capital expenditures. Fixed charge ratio is defined as EBITDA - capital expenditures - cash taxes divided by interest and scheduled principal payments and rent on capital leases). There is risk that EBITDA could trend below this level over the next 12-24 months on continued top line pressure.

Therefore, given limited free cash flow generation and the potential inability to refinance a portion of the unsecured notes on its credit facility, Bon-Ton's liquidity is incumbent upon completing the refinancing successfully over the next 24 months. This would require some positive traction on its operating trends as well as favorable credit market conditions.

ACCELERATED MARKET SHARE LOSSES AND DETERIORATING OPERATING METRICS

The ratings continue to reflect below industry average comparable store sales trends and operating profitability. The company's comparable store sales trends have been negative for eight of the past 10 years and have been consistently weaker than its peers in the moderate department store space.

The decline in comparable store sales has accelerated over the three reported quarters in 2011 after stabilizing somewhat in 2010. Beyond merchandising and promotional missteps and price resistance from its customers, Fitch attributes part of the decline to accelerated market share losses to stronger peers such as Macy's which has been posting positive mid-single digit comps over the past seven quarters. Given the accelerated deterioration in sales trends year to date in 2011 and projected sales decline in the negative 2-3% range over the next 24 months, Bon-Ton's market share is expected to decline over the intermediate term, given Fitch's industry growth expectation of +/-1% in 2012 and 2013.

Gross margin has been under significant pressure given the increased markdowns taken to drive traffic and clear excess inventory. The weaker than expected margin trend is further exacerbated by the company's inability to pass along cost increases in a weak retail environment. In terms of profitability, LTM EBITDA at $204 million is down 16% from $244 million in 2010. Bon-Ton's LTM EBITDA margin of 6.9% as of Oct. 29, 2011, deteriorated from 8.2% in 2010 and 7.1% in 2009. The company's margins have typically been 350 to 400 basis points (bps) lower than its large department store peers (excluding luxury) over the past five years and are currently over 600 bps lower than investment grade rated retailers such as Kohl's and Macy's.

As of Oct. 29, 2011, Bon-Ton had $13 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $320 million available under its $625 million asset-based revolving credit facility (net of the minimum borrowing availability covenant of approximately $61 million). Fitch now expects $25 million in free cash flow in 2011 (absent any potential income tax benefits) and minimal FCF thereafter, assuming annual capital expenditures remain in the $70 million range.

ISSUE RATINGS BASED ON RECOVERY ANALYSIS

The issue ratings are derived from the IDR and the relevant Recovery Rating,based on Fitch's recovery analysis that places a liquidation value under a distressed scenario of approximately $880 million as of Oct. 29, 2011. Bon-Ton's senior secured credit facility is rated 'BB-/RR1', indicating outstanding recovery prospects (91%-100%) in a distressed scenario. The facility is secured by a first lien on substantially all of the assets (mainly consists of inventory) of the borrowing entities and guarantors, except for certain mortgaged real property supporting the mortgage loan facilities.

The $240 million mortgage loan facility due March 6, 2016 is rated 'B/RR3', indicating good recovery prospects (51%-70%). The facility is secured by mortgages on 23 stores and one distribution center. These properties are owned by bankruptcy-remote special purpose entities. The $510 million of senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2014 are rated 'CCC/RR5', and are considered to have below average recovery prospects (11%-30%).

Fitch has downgraded Bon-Ton's ratings as follows with a Negative Outlook:

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B'.

The Bon-Ton Department Stores, Inc.

--IDR to 'B-' from 'B';

--$625 million senior secured credit facility to 'BB-/RR1' from 'BB/RR1';

--$510 million senior unsecured notes to 'CCC/RR5' from 'B-/RR5'.

Bonstores Realty One and Two, LLC

--IDR to 'B-' from 'B';

--$240 million mortgage loan facility to 'B/RR3' from 'B+/RR3'.