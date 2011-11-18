(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18-

-- We assigned our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating to Solar Capital Ltd. , a Maryland organized business development company that lends primarily to U.S.-based middle market companies. The outlook is stable.

-- The rating reflects Solar's low leverage, strong capital, and strong interest coverage levels. The stable outlook is based on our view of the company's current market position, growing net interest income, and strong permanent capital base.

-- The rating also reflects certain limiting rating factors, including dividends that exceed operating earnings after adjusting for payment-in-kind interest payments.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it assigned its 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating to Solar Capital Ltd. The outlook is stable.

"The rating on Solar is based on its strong interest coverage, strong capital levels, and low leverage," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nik Khakee. "But these positive factors are partly offset by the company's lack of portfolio obligor diversification, its poor track record during its first two years (2007-2008) of operations, and the high credit risk and lower liquidity level associated with its investment portfolio of middle market loans." The company also benefits from strong sponsor relationships and an experienced management team. However, the general lack of trading liquidity for the investment portfolio of middle market loans, the exposure to key man risk (the potential overreliance on one or a few individuals within the management team), and the limited funding flexibility constrain the rating.

Solar has grown relatively rapidly and achieved adequate market position for a business development corporation (BDC). The company's third-quarter 2011 financial statements indicate total assets approaching $1.3 billion. "This size enables Solar to bid on middle market loans with sufficient scale and dollar amounts so that it doesn't need to seek partners for investors to view it as an attractive originator," said Mr Khakee.

The company had total liabilities of just more than $500 million as of Sept. 30, 2011. This amount includes about $353 million drawn on its primary credit facility and a $35 million term loan. The weighted average annualized interest cost was 3.56%. After adjusting for payment-in-kind interest, the nondeal dependent earnings (excluding all gains and losses) covered interest expense was 4.5x during first-quarter 2011 and 6.7x for full-year 2010. Management targets leverage, as measured by debt to equity, of 0.60x to 0.65x. Leverage, as measured by the debt to equity without giving benefit to available cash, was 0.51x as of Sept. 30. These leverage and coverage metrics are within the ranges we see for other investment-grade rated BDCs and, therefore, are positive rating factors.

Solar has not yet tapped the unsecured funding markets, but it has raised paid-in capital (in excess of par) of more than $929 million and had market capitalization of $773 million as of Sept. 30, 2011. The company's maturities include a $355 million credit facility due February 2013, a $35 million term loan due in September 2013, and a $100 million facility due December 2015. Solar borrows cash at the end of each quarter and repays it if the cash is not allocated to investment. The average debt outstanding for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and 2010, was $147,465 and $141,054, respectively; and the average debt outstanding for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and 2010, was $127,327 and $136,296. If Solar is successful in tapping the medium- to long-term unsecured debt markets, we would view this as an improvement of its funding flexibility. The firm's $355 million credit facility pays interest (which costs Solar) at LIBOR plus 3.25% and can be increased by adding new members to the current syndicate

The company has demonstrated adequate investment performance through careful management of its credit risk since 2009 when write-downs were absorbed for portfolio ramped-up during 2007 and 2008. As of Sept. 30, the company had the lowest carrying balance of nonaccrual investment loans of our rated BDCs: It had no nonaccrual loans as of the third-quarter and only one during the first quarter. This is a positive rating factor.

The company's asset portfolio was adequately diversified in terms of industry concentration as of Sept. 30, 2011. The beverage, food, and tobacco industry represented the largest concentration at 16%, and the top 5 industries (which include insurance, banking, personal, and food and miscellaneous services) represent 48% of the portfolio. This industry diversification is on par with our other investment-grade rated BDCs. Solar, however, does hold one outsized position in DSW Group Inc. (Standard & Poor's rates its subsidiary, DS Waters of America Inc. ), a water distribution company. This investment has a face value of $120 million and represented 10% of the investment portfolio as of Sept. 30. We view this single obligor concentration as a rating weakness. Almost 56% of the portfolio was allocated to subordinated debt or mezzanine corporate notes as of the Sept. 30, compared with almost 67% as of year-end 2010. This mix of senior secured and mezzanine loans is consistent with those of other investment-grade rated BDCs. Solar's equity investments exceeded 7% of the portfolio as of Sept. 30, but this position has been shrinking this year.

The liquidity level of Solar's middle market loan investment portfolio is similar to its peers'. In general, the loans have low levels of liquidity, but this is adequate for the BDC sector, given the company's low financial leverage. Solar had approximately $233 million in available cash as of Sept. 30 and approximately $100 million available via an undrawn credit facility.

Solar's management is exposed to key man risk. CEO Michael Gross and chief operating officer Bruce Spohler lead the company. Each has more than 20 years of experience in private equity and fixed-income securities. While there is a senior management team in place, it is clear that most decision making involves Mr. Gross and Mr. Spohler. This structure creates both good control at the management level as well as significant exposure to the risk of either of these two key individuals leaving the firm.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Solar likely will continue to increase its subordinated debt investments and assets under management. Leverage, as measured by debt to adjusted total equity was 0.42x as of Sept. 30 and is likely to increase to the target level of approximately 0.6x. We also expect that dividend quality will remain high and paid primarily from net interest income, credit risk to remain well managed, and liquidity resources to remain adequate for the rating.

"We could lower rating if the company's net interest income decreases for a sustained period or if dividends materially exceed the net interest income," said Mr. Khakee. "An upgrade is unlikely until the firm is able to broaden its funding profile and maintain a stable financial profile through the business cycle."

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Private Equity Companies' Debt And Counterparty Obligations, March 11, 2008