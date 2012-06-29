Santos' "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects its status as Australia's largest domestic producer of natural gas, and its stable contracted cash flow from its domestic gas business. With a total production of 47.2 million barrels of oil-equivalent (mmboe) in 2011, gas (including ethane and LNG) contributes about 75% of Santos' production, while the more volatile crude oil, condensate, and liquefied petroleum gas form the balance. Santos' cash flow is becoming more volatile due to the increasing proportion of oil revenues and oil-linked gas and LNG contracts. At Dec. 31, 2011, it had a 2P reserve of 1,364 mmboe with a reserve life of 28 years (based on 2011's production level).

In our view, the execution of its LNG projects is a key risk to Santos' credit quality in the next few years. The company is developing two large-scale LNG projects to expand its business into higher margin products and monetize its large contingent resource base. Santos' US$18.5 billion Gladstone LNG (GLNG) project is on track for its first gas delivery in 2015. The company has a 30% share in the project and is the operator. GLNG has signed sales agreements with Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas; A/Stable/--) and Korea Gas Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) for a total of 7 million tons per annum (mtpa) for 20 years. Meanwhile, sanctioned in late 2009, the company's LNG project in Papua New Guinea (PNG; 13.5% project share) is led by project operator ExxonMobil (AAA/Stable/A-1+). Santos' share of funding for both LNG projects was derived from asset sales, equity raisings, and debt financing over the past few years. In our view, the proactive equity funding provides Santos with a stronger balance sheet to execute its growth strategy. The use of fixed-price engineering procurement construction (EPC) contracts for the processing plant with Bechtel (not rated) and for the pipeline with Saipem SPA (not rated) also reduce Santos' exposure if GLNG's costs were to blow out. Nonetheless, we note that the contract with Fluor for the upstream facility is on a cost-reimbursable performance incentive basis.

Despite the actions taken by the company to reduce risks for the projects to date, in our view, potential development and scheduling risks could arise if they were not proactively managed by Santos and its joint-venture (JV) partners, particularly given the long development and construction period. In our view, these risks could include:

-- Exposure to significant project execution risks (e.g. considerable operational, logistical, and environmental challenges) over a five-year construction period for the two-train GLNG development;

-- Current lack of sufficient 2P reserves for the second train, the reliance on less-developed coal-seam gas (CSG) fields, and potentially limited third-party gas suppliers. These factors could increase cost and supply risks for the two-train GLNG development; however, we expect Santos to provide sufficient 2P reserves over time to underpin the 7 mtpa LNG contractual agreement;

-- Commissioning risk of using CSG to feed an LNG plant, notwithstanding that CSG and LNG technologies each have long and established track records; and

-- The significant capital investment, which introduces higher financial risks to the company and weakens key financial metrics during the peak construction period.

Santos' "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects its conservative funding approach to large projects, and strong liquidity. The company's 2011 credit metrics remain in line with our expectation. With A$3.3 billion cash and A$1.9 billion (excluding subordinated notes given its 100% equity credit) on balance-sheet debt, Santos is in a net cash position. However, when spending on LNG projects ramps up, we expect the company's cash holding to decrease significantly from 2012 onward. We forecast that Santos' funds from operations (FFO)-to-adjusted debt for 2012 and 2013 would be more than 35%, under our price deck of US$100 Brent for the rest of 2012 and US$90 for 2013. Adjusted debt to EBTIDAX (exploration) is expected to be about 2x. This is driven by higher production from a number of newly commissioned projects, and a relatively stable adjusted debt level. Our debt calculation is net of surplus cash above A$200 million, as the amount has been built up from asset sales and equity raising, and earmarked for capital expenditure.

Although Santos' credit metrics are still in line with the rating, they could weaken if oil prices were to drop unexpectedly and significantly during the peak construction stage of these LNG projects. Nonetheless, we note that Santos has a track record of taking credit-supportive actions to protect its rating. We expect Santos will continue to proactively exercise its financial levers to maintain the credit metrics commensurate with the rating.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Santos is 'A-2'. In our view, Santos' liquidity would be "strong" in the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are as follows:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple of years will exceed uses by at least 1.5x.

-- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%.

-- The company has minimal debt maturing until 2017.

-- The company's total liquidity as of today amounted to A$7.3 billion, consisting of A$3.1 billion cash, A$2 billion undrawn committed banking lines, A$1.2 billion Export Credit Agency facilities, and about A$$1 billion project finance facilities to be drawn to fund its PNG LNG project.

-- Santos' key use of liquidity stems from its large capital-expenditure requirement to develop the GLNG and PNG LNG projects. As such, we expect its free operating cash flow to remain negative in the next few years. We expect Santos' capital expenditure to be about A$3.75 billion in 2012.

-- We consider that Santos has sufficient headroom in its financial covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the significant execution risks associated with the two-train GLNG development, given the transformational nature and sheer size of the development relative to Santos' existing base, in addition to the project's complexity and logistical challenges. The size of the capital expenditure and the concurrent development of two-train GLNG and PNG-LNG projects could pressure Santos' financial profile during the projects' peak construction stage, resulting in negative free cash flow after capital expenditure in the next few years.

The 'BBB+' rating incorporates our expectation that Santos will proactively protect its credit metrics during the GLNG construction period. To maintain its 'BBB+' rating while pursuing its growth aspiration, we expect Santos' adjusted FFO-to-net debt to be higher than 35% and adjusted net debt to EBITDA to be less than 2.0x. We also expect the company to maintain sufficient liquidity if it were to face negative free operating cash flow.

We may consider revising the outlook to stable in 12 months if the execution of the GLNG project remains on track and the company's prospective credit metrics are still in line with our expectation for the rating. We believe that in 12 months there will be more certainty about the costing and scheduling of Santos' PNG and GLNG projects after the peak capital spending in 2012.

However, the rating could be lowered if Santos experiences cost overruns or delays in its LNG developments, or generates weaker credit metrics. These would include its adjusted FFO/net debt falling to less than 35% or free operating cash flow deficits deteriorating more than our expectations. Delays in developing its sufficient proven reserve to satisfy the two-train GLNG production would also put negative pressure on the rating.