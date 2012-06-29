Santos' "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects its status as
Australia's largest domestic producer of natural gas, and its stable
contracted cash flow from its domestic gas business. With a total production
of 47.2 million barrels of oil-equivalent (mmboe) in 2011, gas (including
ethane and LNG) contributes about 75% of Santos' production, while the more
volatile crude oil, condensate, and liquefied petroleum gas form the balance.
Santos' cash flow is becoming more volatile due to the increasing proportion
of oil revenues and oil-linked gas and LNG contracts. At Dec. 31, 2011, it had
a 2P reserve of 1,364 mmboe with a reserve life of 28 years (based on 2011's
production level).
In our view, the execution of its LNG projects is a key risk to Santos' credit
quality in the next few years. The company is developing two large-scale LNG
projects to expand its business into higher margin products and monetize its
large contingent resource base. Santos' US$18.5 billion Gladstone LNG (GLNG)
project is on track for its first gas delivery in 2015. The company has a 30%
share in the project and is the operator. GLNG has signed sales agreements
with Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas; A/Stable/--) and
Korea Gas Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) for a total of 7 million tons per annum (mtpa)
for 20 years. Meanwhile, sanctioned in late 2009, the company's LNG project in
Papua New Guinea (PNG; 13.5% project share) is led by project operator
ExxonMobil (AAA/Stable/A-1+). Santos' share of funding for both LNG projects
was derived from asset sales, equity raisings, and debt financing over the
past few years. In our view, the proactive equity funding provides Santos with
a stronger balance sheet to execute its growth strategy. The use of
fixed-price engineering procurement construction (EPC) contracts for the
processing plant with Bechtel (not rated) and for the pipeline with Saipem SPA
(not rated) also reduce Santos' exposure if GLNG's costs were to blow out.
Nonetheless, we note that the contract with Fluor for the upstream facility is
on a cost-reimbursable performance incentive basis.
Despite the actions taken by the company to reduce risks for the projects to
date, in our view, potential development and scheduling risks could arise if
they were not proactively managed by Santos and its joint-venture (JV)
partners, particularly given the long development and construction period. In
our view, these risks could include:
-- Exposure to significant project execution risks (e.g. considerable
operational, logistical, and environmental challenges) over a five-year
construction period for the two-train GLNG development;
-- Current lack of sufficient 2P reserves for the second train, the
reliance on less-developed coal-seam gas (CSG) fields, and potentially limited
third-party gas suppliers. These factors could increase cost and supply risks
for the two-train GLNG development; however, we expect Santos to provide
sufficient 2P reserves over time to underpin the 7 mtpa LNG contractual
agreement;
-- Commissioning risk of using CSG to feed an LNG plant, notwithstanding
that CSG and LNG technologies each have long and established track records; and
-- The significant capital investment, which introduces higher financial
risks to the company and weakens key financial metrics during the peak
construction period.
Santos' "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects its conservative
funding approach to large projects, and strong liquidity. The company's 2011
credit metrics remain in line with our expectation. With A$3.3 billion cash
and A$1.9 billion (excluding subordinated notes given its 100% equity credit)
on balance-sheet debt, Santos is in a net cash position. However, when
spending on LNG projects ramps up, we expect the company's cash holding to
decrease significantly from 2012 onward. We forecast that Santos' funds from
operations (FFO)-to-adjusted debt for 2012 and 2013 would be more than 35%,
under our price deck of US$100 Brent for the rest of 2012 and US$90 for 2013.
Adjusted debt to EBTIDAX (exploration) is expected to be about 2x. This is
driven by higher production from a number of newly commissioned projects, and
a relatively stable adjusted debt level. Our debt calculation is net of
surplus cash above A$200 million, as the amount has been built up from asset
sales and equity raising, and earmarked for capital expenditure.
Although Santos' credit metrics are still in line with the rating, they could
weaken if oil prices were to drop unexpectedly and significantly during the
peak construction stage of these LNG projects. Nonetheless, we note that
Santos has a track record of taking credit-supportive actions to protect its
rating. We expect Santos will continue to proactively exercise its financial
levers to maintain the credit metrics commensurate with the rating.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Santos is 'A-2'. In our view, Santos' liquidity would
be "strong" in the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the
company's liquidity profile are as follows:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next couple of years will
exceed uses by at least 1.5x.
-- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 30%.
-- The company has minimal debt maturing until 2017.
-- The company's total liquidity as of today amounted to A$7.3 billion,
consisting of A$3.1 billion cash, A$2 billion undrawn committed banking lines,
A$1.2 billion Export Credit Agency facilities, and about A$$1 billion project
finance facilities to be drawn to fund its PNG LNG project.
-- Santos' key use of liquidity stems from its large capital-expenditure
requirement to develop the GLNG and PNG LNG projects. As such, we expect its
free operating cash flow to remain negative in the next few years. We expect
Santos' capital expenditure to be about A$3.75 billion in 2012.
-- We consider that Santos has sufficient headroom in its financial
covenants.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of the significant execution risks
associated with the two-train GLNG development, given the transformational
nature and sheer size of the development relative to Santos' existing base, in
addition to the project's complexity and logistical challenges. The size of
the capital expenditure and the concurrent development of two-train GLNG and
PNG-LNG projects could pressure Santos' financial profile during the projects'
peak construction stage, resulting in negative free cash flow after capital
expenditure in the next few years.
The 'BBB+' rating incorporates our expectation that Santos will proactively
protect its credit metrics during the GLNG construction period. To maintain
its 'BBB+' rating while pursuing its growth aspiration, we expect Santos'
adjusted FFO-to-net debt to be higher than 35% and adjusted net debt to EBITDA
to be less than 2.0x. We also expect the company to maintain sufficient
liquidity if it were to face negative free operating cash flow.
We may consider revising the outlook to stable in 12 months if the execution
of the GLNG project remains on track and the company's prospective credit
metrics are still in line with our expectation for the rating. We believe that
in 12 months there will be more certainty about the costing and scheduling of
Santos' PNG and GLNG projects after the peak capital spending in 2012.
However, the rating could be lowered if Santos experiences cost overruns or
delays in its LNG developments, or generates weaker credit metrics. These
would include its adjusted FFO/net debt falling to less than 35% or free
operating cash flow deficits deteriorating more than our expectations. Delays
in developing its sufficient proven reserve to satisfy the two-train GLNG
production would also put negative pressure on the rating.