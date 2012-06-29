UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd. ---------------- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Equipment rental
& leasing, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2012 A/-- A/--
09-Apr-2009 NR/-- NR/--
===============================================================================
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)