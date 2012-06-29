June 29 -

-- Standard & Poor's views Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance as a company that has strong financial and operational ties with the subsidiary banks of its major shareholder, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. We also consider it "strategically important" to the group.

-- We factor in two notches of potential support into the rating on Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance. The notch-up from the stand-alone credit profile reflects our view that the company is likely to receive extraordinary support from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's group companies if necessary.

-- Based on those views, we have assigned our 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating to Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance.

-- The outlook on the long-term rating is stable, reflecting that on the ratings on the core operating subsidiary banks of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today has assigned its 'A' long-term counterparty credit rating to Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi UFJ Lease). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease was established in 2007 through a merger between Diamond Lease Co. Ltd. and UFJ Central Leasing Co. Ltd. It is among the largest leasing companies in Japan in terms of business scale. The company receives business referrals from the group companies of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), as well as Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1). Both are major shareholders of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease, and their business referrals support the company's solid customer base. The company's business is relatively diversified and centers on leasing, installment sales, and various types of financing.