June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating to Japan-based general trading company (GTC) Toyota Tsusho Corp. and its 'A-1' short-term debt rating to the company's JPY300 billion domestic currency commercial paper (CP) program. In addition, we affirmed our 'A' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Toyota Tsusho. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is stable. We base the 'A-1' ratings on the company and CP program on the 'A' long-term corporate credit rating and our view that the company has adequate liquidity.

The ratings on Toyota Tsusho reflect the company's stable earnings and good asset quality--both of which stem from its position as the trading arm of the Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) group--and our expectations that the company will generate stronger profits and diversify through expansion of its nonauto businesses in the medium term. The company's low risk appetite, stringent risk management, and conservative financial policy make material deterioration in its financial risk profile unlikely, in our opinion. We also consider the company strategically important to Toyota Motor. At the same time, cash flow-related measures for Toyota Tsusho are weak for the current ratings, and we view this as a constraint on the ratings.

We view Toyota Tsusho's liquidity as adequate under our criteria, with sources of liquidity likely to exceed 1.2x uses for the next two years. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about JPY365 billion in cash and deposits, short of the JPY487 billion it owed in short-term debt. Nevertheless, the company's short-term debt mainly comprised of short-term loans, which it typically refinances on an ongoing basis with, in our opinion, very limited refinancing risk. This practice is quite common between corporations and financial institutions in Japan. Backed by the creditworthiness of the Toyota group, Toyota Tsusho maintains firm relationships with its creditor banks, and we believe its liquidity risk is very limited.

RATINGS LIST

Toyota Tsusho Corp.

New Ratings Rating

Short-term corporate credit rating A-1

Commercial paper rating A-1

Ratings Affirmed Rating

Long-term corporate credit rating A/Stable

Senior unsecured debt rating A