(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- JSC Nurbank ----------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2012 B-/C B-/C

22-Jul-2005 B/C B/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C

SACP b-

Anchor bb-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Stable deposit-based funding.

-- Adequate capitalization.

Weaknesses:

-- High and increasing level of nonperforming loans.

-- High exposure to the risky construction and real estate sector.

-- Declining market share.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on JSC Nurbank is stable, reflecting our view that over the next 12-24 months the bank will maintain adequate capitalization and liquidity, despite some asset quality deterioration.

We could lower the ratings if the bank's liquidity were to weaken substantially or if its projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments were to decline to less than 5% due to significant additional provisions not supported by capital injections. We could also consider lowering the ratings if the bank were to fail to address its very high concentration risks in the construction and real-estate sectors and reduce its share of loans in grace periods.

We could raise the ratings if Nurbank were to demonstrate a sustainable and material improvement in asset quality and earnings generation capacity through a strengthening net interest margin to levels comparable with those of its peers, resulting in positive preprovisioning and net income. We could also consider an upgrade if the bank's projected RAC ratio before adjustments over the next 12-18 months were increased and maintained at more than 10%.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Kazakhstan, May 15, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010