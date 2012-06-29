(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- JCDecaux S.A. --------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Advertising

agencies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

22-Sep-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The rating on France-based JCDecaux S.A. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" (based on our criteria), considering its standing as the world's largest outdoor advertising group, and its "intermediate" financial risk.

JCDecaux's key business strengths include its strong global positions in outdoor advertising, especially in the core street furniture and airport advertising sectors, where it is a worldwide leader, and which we believe offer long-term growth prospects. Other strengths relate to its high contract renewal rates and EBITDA margins at its street furniture business, which we view as generally offering greater EBITDA margin stability than its billboard or transport operations. The group's good geographic diversification and growing presence in emerging markets are also supporting factors for our assessment of the company's business risk profile, as well as sound EBITDA margins broadly in line with global peers'. Tempering these positive factors are JCDecaux's exposure to advertising cycles, which tend to exaggerate GDP swings, its high fixed-cost base, and the start-up costs of its street furniture business.

Our view of JCDecaux's financial risk profile takes into account the group's moderately high leverage--mainly owing to sizable operating lease commitments at its street furniture and transport businesses, which we capitalize, and sound free operating cash flow (FOCF). We view JCDecaux's financial policies as moderate, reflecting the group's fairly active merger and acquisition (M&A) history, but also the relatively moderate financial debt levels and prudent dividend and liquidity management.