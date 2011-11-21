(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India's Kanha Cables Private Limited's (KCPL) 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' National Long-Term Rating. A full list of rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of KCPL.

Fitch migrated KCPL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 6 May 2011 (for more information, please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Kanha Cables' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', dated 6 May 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

KCPL's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:

- INR30m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' ratings withdrawn

- INR100m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' ratings withdrawn