(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Syngenta AG ----------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Agricultural
chemicals, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 87160A
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jun-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
25-Oct-2000 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Switzerland-based Syngenta AG, a world-leading manufacturer of
crop-protection products and seeds, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the
company's "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile, according to our
criteria. Syngenta has excellent geographic diversity, in our view, with leading positions in
all major agrochemicals markets worldwide. These factors partly offset unpredictable but
significant factors in the agrochemicals industry, such as weather and crop diseases, which
influence demand for crop-protection products and seeds.
We believe the industry characteristics of the crop-protection and seeds business will
remain attractive over the medium to long term, supported by world population growth,
urbanization, rising demand for feed and renewable fuels, and an increasing need for higher
productivity in food production. Barriers to entry are high, owing to extensive regulatory
requirements, significant research and development (R&D) costs (about 8.5% of sales), a large
proportion of patent-protected products, and long development cycles of up to 12 years for new
products. Weather conditions, insects, diseases, and credit availability for growers remain
important determinants of demand, but strong regional diversity can reduce market volatility
caused by these factors. Owing to global demand for high-value seeds, Syngenta continues to
invest heavily in R&D (about 13% of seed business sales) for both genetically modified and
native traits and enter into cross-licensing agreements.
Syngenta's financial risk profile is supported by our view of its conservativefinancial
policy, low financial leverage, and consistently strong cash flow generation. These strengths
are moderated by the company's shareholder-friendly policy of distributing large parts of its
cash flow through dividends and share buybacks, its need for high R&D spending, and seasonality
in sales and working capital requirements.