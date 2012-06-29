(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Syngenta AG ----------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Agricultural

chemicals, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 87160A

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jun-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

25-Oct-2000 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Switzerland-based Syngenta AG, a world-leading manufacturer of crop-protection products and seeds, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. Syngenta has excellent geographic diversity, in our view, with leading positions in all major agrochemicals markets worldwide. These factors partly offset unpredictable but significant factors in the agrochemicals industry, such as weather and crop diseases, which influence demand for crop-protection products and seeds.

We believe the industry characteristics of the crop-protection and seeds business will remain attractive over the medium to long term, supported by world population growth, urbanization, rising demand for feed and renewable fuels, and an increasing need for higher productivity in food production. Barriers to entry are high, owing to extensive regulatory requirements, significant research and development (R&D) costs (about 8.5% of sales), a large proportion of patent-protected products, and long development cycles of up to 12 years for new products. Weather conditions, insects, diseases, and credit availability for growers remain important determinants of demand, but strong regional diversity can reduce market volatility caused by these factors. Owing to global demand for high-value seeds, Syngenta continues to invest heavily in R&D (about 13% of seed business sales) for both genetically modified and native traits and enter into cross-licensing agreements.

Syngenta's financial risk profile is supported by our view of its conservativefinancial policy, low financial leverage, and consistently strong cash flow generation. These strengths are moderated by the company's shareholder-friendly policy of distributing large parts of its cash flow through dividends and share buybacks, its need for high R&D spending, and seasonality in sales and working capital requirements.