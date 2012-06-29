(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned 'AA+/Negative' ratings to Deutsche Bank SAE's mortgage covered bonds.

-- Our ratings on Deutsche Bank SAE's covered bonds incorporate the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond criteria, capped by the sovereign rating on Spain in line with our June 2011 criteria. The ratings on the covered bonds are on negative outlook, to reflect the negative outlook of the sovereign rating on Spain.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+' long-term credit rating to Deutsche Bank, S.A.E.'s mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"). The ratings on the covered bonds are on negative outlook (see list below).

Deutsche Bank SAE is one of the leading international banks with a presence in the Spanish market. It offers financial services through two business areas: Private Clients & Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate & Investment Banking. With approximately 2,700 employees, it provides service to over 600,000 customers through 253 offices in 17 Spanish regions.