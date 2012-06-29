(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Refresco Group B.V. --------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Bottled and

canned soft

drinks

Mult. CUSIP6: 75865C

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-May-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Netherlands-based beverage producer Refresco Group B.V. primarily reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.

As of the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2011, Refresco's debt, including our adjustments, totaled EUR666 million, resulting in debt-to-EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratios of about 5.6x and 8.0%, respectively. These levels have significantly deteriorated compared with the 4.8x and 15.7% posted in the year-ended Dec. 31, 2010.

In our opinion, Refresco's key business risks stem from its limited pricing power based on its exposure to raw material price volatility, in particular to EU sugar prices and some packaging components prices, and as it is a private-label company thus facing pressure from retailers. Furthermore, the group is also experiencing declining volumes as a result of ailing economies and poor weather conditions in key European markets. These risks are mitigated by Refresco's No. 1 position in the European private-label juice and soft drinks market, its large-scale operations, as well as good growth prospects for certain product categories such as energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks.