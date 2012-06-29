(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Private Limited
(Kamlang) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
For the purpose of these ratings, Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the
financial and operational profiles of four Austin group companies, namely
Kamlang, B S Progressive Pvt Ltd, Silverply Pvt Ltd and AB Wood Products Pvt
Ltd. These companies operate in the same line of business and have common
management and strong operational interlinkages. In FY11 (year end March),
combined revenues were INR881.4m and net financial leverage was 2.8x.
The ratings reflect Kamlang's limited commercial track record of around
one-and-a-half years and its smaller size of operations. Estimated figures
provided by Kamlang indicate revenue of INR210m for FY12.
The ratings also reflect over two-decade-long experience of the group's founders
in the plywood and related businesses and the strong brand presence of 'AUSTIN
Powerply'. The ratings also supported by locational advantages in terms of
Kamlang's proximity to raw material sources and several subsidies, such as an
interest subvention of 3% on working capital loans being available to
manufacturing units in India's North-Eastern region.
Positive rating action may result from consolidated net financial leverage below
2x on a sustained basis. Conversely, consolidated net financial leverage above
4x will result in negative rating action.
Established in February 2011, Kamlang manufactures plywood, block boards, flush
doors and allied products. The present installed capacity is 23,200 cubic metres
per annum. The company's manufacturing facility is located at Palasbari, Assam.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to Kamlang's bank loans, as follows:
- INR80m long-term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'
- INR41.5m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'