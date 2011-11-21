BRIEF-Stellar Capital Partners says Charles Pettit to resign as CEO
* Charles Pettit notified board of his intention to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director effective August 31
Nov 21 American International Assurance Co (Bermuda) Ltd
* Moody's affirms Aa3 rating of AIA Bermuda with a stable outlook
LONDON, June 14 Shareholders to German packaging company Kloeckner Pentaplast are set for a €426m dividend payout as part of a latest €2bn cross-border loan and bond deal that will also refinance existing debt and back its merger with UK peer Linpac, banking sources said.