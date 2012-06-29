PAH's cash flows from investments outside Hong Kong tend to be structural subordinated to third-party debt at the operating company level. Nevertheless, the co-investments of PAH and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (CKI: A-/Stable/--; cnAA), which owns 38.87% of PAH, in most overseas acquisitions give the companies management and operational control over those investments and the flexibility to divest when needed. These factors partly offset the structural subordination risk, in our view.

We view PAH's financial risk profile as "modest" due to the support from HEC's stable operating cash flows. We expect HEC to contribute 70%-75% of PAH's cash flows based on the parent's current asset portfolio. Cash flows from overseas investments improved significantly in 2011, accounting for 25% of PAH's funds from operations (FFO), compared with 12% in 2010. We primarily attribute such increase to the full-year contribution from UK Power Networks Holdings Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--), in which PAH has 40% interest.

We believe PAH's financial performance could be under pressure if the company pursues another significant acquisition--with similar size as the UK Power Networks acquisition in October 2010--and finances it mainly through external debt. PAH's financial performance in 2011 was within our expectation. The group's debt has increased significantly since 2010 because it primarily used debt to finance the UK Power Networks acquisition. Nevertheless, PAH's key credit ratios recovered in 2011 due to increased cash flows from overseas and no major acquisition during the year. By end-2011, the company's ratio of FFO to total debt improved to 36.5% (2010: 28.4%) and its ratio of total debt to total capital declined to 30.5% (2010: 33.2%).

Liquidity

PAH's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria. Liquidity sources are likely to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months. PAH group's treasury service is centralized at the parent company. We expect HEC to maintain its policy of paying out all its earnings and managing its liquidity at the holding company level.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following expectations:

-- PAH's liquidity sources include cash balance of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 6,121 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, committed undrawn facilities of HK$6.5 billion, and our FFO forecast of about HK$9.5 billion.

-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt maturities of HK$617 million due in 2012, planned capital expenditure of about HK$2.5 billion, forecast dividend distributions, and working capital needs.

-- Our liquidity assessment excludes any new investments that PAH might make due to the discretionary nature of such investments.

-- Even if EBITDA declines by 30%, we believe net sources should remain positive and the company could still be in compliance with its financial covenants.

-- PAH has good relationships with banks and has a good standing in the capital market.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PAH's financial performance will remain consistent with the rating over the next two years. We expect the company's management to remain prudent and disciplined in expansion, and to carefully manage its balance sheet leverage and financial flexibility.

We may lower the rating if: (1) PAH undertakes more debt-funded large acquisitions; (2) the regulatory risk of the company's investments increases; (3) the company's overseas assets generate much lower cash flows than our expectation; or (4) HEC's operating performance deteriorates materially. These factors could lead to a weakening of PAH's financial risk profile, with a ratio of FFO to total debt below 30% on a sustainable basis.

Any upgrade potential is limited, in our opinion. This reflects the reducing contribution of PAH's Hong Kong business due to the company's strategy of increasing investments outside Hong Kong.

