(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Housing Financing Fund Ibudalanasjodur -------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Iceland

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-May-2011 BB/B BB/B

14-Jun-2010 BB+/B BB+/B

24-Nov-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB-/A-3

06-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

29-Sep-2008 A/A-1 A-/A-2

17-Apr-2008 A+/A-1 A/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Ibudalanasjodur, the Icelandic Housing Financing Fund (HFF), reflect our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of Iceland, HFF's sole owner, would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to HFF in the event of financial distress.

According to our criteria for rating government-related entities, we assess HFF as having a "very important" role as Iceland's key residential mortgage lender--particularly following the default and restructuring of Iceland's key commercial banks--and an "integral" link with the government. This has been demonstrated by a capital injection of Icelandic krona (ISK) 33 billion at the end of 2010, an expected ISK12 billion in additional capital in 2012, and the ultimate, but not timely, government guarantee on HFF's liabilities.

Following the breakdown of most of Iceland's commercial financial system in October 2008, HFF was virtually the sole new lender in the mortgage market. This remained the case until very recently, when restructured domestic banks started to re-enter the market.