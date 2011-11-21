(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to Gracechurch Mortgage Financing's series 2011-1 class 1A, 2A1,
2A2, and 3A notes.
-- A pool of prime residential mortgages secured over U.K. properties
backs the notes.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However,
these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future U.K.
RMBS criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may
affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this master trust.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Gracechurch Mortgage
Financing PLC's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes series 2011-1 (see list below).
This is the fourth issuance out of the approximately GBP9 billion residential
mortgage-backed program.
The mortgage loans are originated by Barclays Bank PLC (AA-/Negative/A-1+) and
are prime residential mortgages to borrowers in the U.K. The transaction has a
revolving structure, so the pool's characteristics can change. To avoid
deterioration of the pool's credit quality, the transaction documents
stipulate that asset substitution can only occur if certain conditions, mainly
linked to the pool's performance, are met.
The structure allows for the issuance of scheduled amortization (notes with
one or more predefined scheduled principal payments) and bullet notes
(redeemed in one payment on a specific date, with the scheduled and legal
maturity falling on the same date).
The series 2011-1 class 1A notes are money market notes with a legal final
maturity in November 2012. The class 2A and 3A notes are scheduled
amortization notes with scheduled redemption dates in February 2015 and
February 2017, respectively.
Gracechurch Mortgage Financing features the unique characteristic of the
mortgage reserve credit-linked note (MRCLN). The seller issues the MRCLN and
its balance mirrors the current balance of the mortgage reserves.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have assigned ratings to the class 1A, 2A1, 2A2, and 3A notes issued by
Gracechurch Mortgage Financing PLC, based on our criteria for rating U.K.
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). However, these criteria are
under review (see "Request For Comment: U.K. RMBS Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Sept. 15, 2011).
As highlighted in the Sept. 15 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback
from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our U.K. RMBS
criteria. We will evaluate the market feedback, which may result in further
changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS
criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect
the ratings on all outstanding class A notes in the master trust.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating U.K. RMBS, we will
continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria
(see "Related Criteria And Research").
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.