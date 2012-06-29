(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IRB Kolhapur Integrated Road Development Company Private Ltd's (IRBK) INR2,520m senior project bank loan at 'Fitch A-(ind)(SO)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The loan rating is equalised with the rating of the project's principal sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBIDL; 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable). This is based on the credit substitution provided by the latter's unconditional, absolute and irrevocable corporate guarantee for the timely payment of IRBK's debt service.

Principal amortisation has begun since May 2012, while tolling has been significantly delayed beyond the initially scheduled date of 1 April 2011. The project has been meeting its scheduled principal and interest payments through sponsor loans. The latest independent engineer's report of August 2011 indicates about 97% completion and some pending land acquisition.

Fitch has also received a copy of a certificate (dated 10 October 2011) from the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's (KMC; the concession grantor) engineer recommending provisional completion, pending resolution of a few punch list items and tolling commencement. A follow-up assessment made by Kolhapur Municipal Corporation in May 2012 confirms the 97% completion.

Management reports that commencement of tolling has been put on hold due to local resistance to tolling at the city's entry points. Negotiations, supervised by the state government, are currently ongoing between the grantor, IRBK and the local community. IRBIDL expects the issue to be resolved in the next few months, after which it intends to continue injecting cash, when required, to help meet timely debt service.

The project's long-term economics are supported by Kolhapur's potential for traffic revenue as primarily an agricultural and tourist town and a prospective information technology centre. Also, the project's unusually long 17-year tail provides sufficient economic capacity to retire debt. However, the near-term uncertainty with respect to tolling commencement is a risk.

A change in IRBIDL's rating would result in a corresponding change in the project's rating. Any indication that continued delays to tolling are not supported by additional sponsor funding or delay/reluctance on the part of the trustee bank to invoke the guarantee in advance of an expected shortfall in cash available to meet debt service could result in a multiple-notch downgrade.

IRBK is a SPV incorporated to implement the Integrated Road Development Programme in the city of Kolhapur under a 30-year concession from KMC and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. It involves the upgrading and maintenance of around 50km of roads in the city.