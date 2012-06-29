In this context, we anticipate no improvement in Renault's operating margins in 2012 because macroeconomic headwinds and growing competitive pressures will likely offset any positive impact from continuing cost moderation.

We anticipate that operating margin for Renault's automotive operations will remain around 1% of revenues, with group operating income at close to EUR1 billion for full-year 2012. The consolidated EBIT margin averaged 2.9% in 2011 and Renault's core automotive division reported a 1.2% EBIT margin last year as restructuring expenses and one-off expenses no longer burdened the company's performance.

Renault's public guidance includes a 5% consolidated operating margin target for 2013, compared with 3% reported at end-December 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

At the end of 2011, Renault had about EUR4.5 billion in net debt, including Standard & Poor's adjustments for operating leases, pension deficits, and deconsolidation of the substantial finance liabilities borne by the company's captive finance subsidiary.

On a full year-basis, the company's net debt decreased by a total of EUR0.5 billion in 2011, primarily resulting from the generation of positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) by Renault's automotive division in the year.

At year-end 2011, in a still favorable market environment, Renault's credit ratios were fully coherent with its ratings. In particular, the ratio of fully-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 50%, debt to EBITDA stood at 1.8x, and FOCF to debt was 25%.

We believe that more difficult market conditions this year and possibly next year will depress Renault's credit ratios. We forecast Renault's adjusted ratio of FFO to debt to be around 40% by year-end 2012 and adjusted debt to EBITDA to exceed 2x, which we still view as comfortable for the rating level.

We rate Renault through the cycle and expect the company to maintain credit metrics in line with its current 'BB+' rating even in trough years. We note that lingering uncertainty surrounds carmakers' earning forecasts for this year and next at this point in the macroeconomic cycle.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Renault is 'B'. We view Renault's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria. On Dec. 31, 2011, Renault reported EUR7.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents for the automotive division and had access to EUR3.8 billion in undrawn bilateral committed credit lines, of which the majority had a maturity in excess of 12 months.

Combined with available cash, these facilities are sufficient to cover the EUR3.8 billion in industrial debt maturing in less than one year and result in a ratio of liquidity sources to uses comfortably above 1.2x over the next 12 months.

According to management, the existing bank lines contain no financial covenants, and no material adverse change, negative pledge, or cross-default clauses. We also expect Renault to generate small, positive FOCF in 2012, which should slightly support liquidity.

The A shares that Renault still holds in Swedish truck maker AB Volvo (BBB/Stable/A-2), valued at EUR1.2 billion at year-end 2011, represent an additional source of financial flexibility for the company.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Renault's unsecured pari passu-ranking debt is 'BB+' and the recovery rating is '3', indicating our view of meaningful (50%-70%) coverage for the unsecured debt of Renault in the event of a payment default. At our hypothetical point of default in 2016 we calculate a stressed enterprise value of about EUR11.5 billion. We cap the recovery rating at '3' due to the unsecured nature of the debt and the less creditor-friendly jurisdiction. A full recovery report will be published shortly.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Renault will likely maintain credit ratios that we consider to be commensurate with its 'BB+' rating, such as adjusted FFO to debt of about 25% over the next two years, even under a conservative credit scenario. In our base case for 2012, we expect Renault's adjusted FFO to debt to exceed this level. However, we see the need for a cyclical company, such as Renault, to maintain a buffer to be able to withstand large swings in demand and operating cash flow, as has been the case in the past, and to face new operational challenges. As such, we expect FFO to debt in the 20% to 30% range and debt to EBITDA of less than 4x even in the most difficult years. Volume car makers are subject to cyclicality and therefore our target credit ratios incorporate a buffer both upward and downward to enable us to rate through the cycle.

We could lower the ratings if Renault's industrial operating performance weakens markedly, resulting in FFO to debt below 20%. This could happen, for instance, if Renault's operating margin contracts by some 150 basis points versus the recent level or if the company fails to maintain positive FOCF in its automotive division over more than a year or so.

We could raise the ratings if the operating margin of Renault's core automotive operations structurally improves toward the mid-single digits, including through periods of soft demand, and becomes fully commensurate with the 5% consolidated operating margin target set by Renault for 2013. Further reduction of Renault's dependence on the European market would also be beneficial, in our view.