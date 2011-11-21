(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21- Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on KazMunaiGaz National Company (NC KMG) and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy's (KTZ) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed their ratings. A full rating breakdown is below.

The rating actions reflect the agency's upgrade of Kazakhstan's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and 'BBB+' from 'BBB', respectively, on 21 November 2011. The Outlooks on Kazakhstan's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs are Positive (for further information, see "Fitch Upgrades Kazakhstan to 'BBB'; Outlook Positive", at www.fitchratings.com.)