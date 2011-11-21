(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21- Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on
KazMunaiGaz National Company (NC KMG) and Kazakhstan
Temir Zholy's (KTZ) Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed
their ratings. A full rating breakdown is below.
The rating actions reflect the agency's upgrade of
Kazakhstan's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-' and 'BBB+' from 'BBB', respectively, on 21 November
2011. The Outlooks on Kazakhstan's Long-term foreign and local
currency IDRs are Positive (for further information, see "Fitch
Upgrades Kazakhstan to 'BBB'; Outlook Positive", at
www.fitchratings.com.)