UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating in ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01's class A French RMBS notes.
-- BRED Banque Populaire originated the mortgage loans that back ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01's notes.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01's senior class A residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes (see list below).
ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01 is a new compartment of the French "fonds commun de creances" (FCC), ELIDE. The transaction closed on June 26, 2012. The originator of the transaction is BRED Banque Populaire (A+/Stable/A-1), which is part of the second-largest retail banking group in France, the BPCE group.
This originator has previously executed private and public cash and synthetic securitizations.
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)