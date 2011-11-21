(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21-
-- On Nov. 17, 2011, Her Majesty's Treasury (HMT) announced the sale of Northern Rock PLC
(NRK) to Virgin Money, subject to regulatory and EU merger approval. The transaction
is expected to complete on Jan. 1, 2012.
-- Although in our view the sale has the longer-term potential to
establish a viable new franchise in U.K. retail banking, we will review our
assessment of NRK's capitalization under new ownership.
-- We are therefore placing the 'A-' long-term counterparty credit rating
on NRK on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same, we are
affirming our 'A-2' short-term ratings on NRK.
-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement around the transaction
close date and by applying Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its 'A-' long-term counterparty
credit rating on U.K.-incorporated Northern Rock PLC (NRK) on CreditWatch with negative
implications. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term ratings on NRK.
The rating action follows the announcement by Her Majesty's Treasury (HMT) on
Nov. 17, 2011 that NRK is being sold to Virgin Money for GBP747 million in cash
on closing of the sale. In addition, there is a GBP150 million Tier One note,
and the potential for additional contingent consideration between GBP50-GBP80
million.
In our view, the transaction has the potential to strengthen NRK's business
position over time and create a viable competitor to the larger U.K. retail
banks and building societies, albeit in the context of a difficult operating
environment. However, although we expect NRK to remain well capitalized over
the two-year rating outlook horizon, we consider that NRK's new owner may
reduce the current high level of capitalization as it seeks to increase return
on equity for shareholders.
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement around the transaction close
date and by applying Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria (published on
Nov. 9, 2011). In particular, we will assess the impact of the sale on our
assessment of NRK's capitalization. At this stage, based on the information
currently available, we expect that the 'A-' long-term counterparty credit
rating on NRK would either be lowered by one notch or affirmed.
