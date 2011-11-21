(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21- Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Central Finance
Company Plc's (CF) National Long-Term rating at
'A+(lka)' and its sub-ordinate debt rating at 'A(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has assigned a National
Short-term rating of 'F1(lka)' to CF's proposed LKR500m
commercial paper (CP) issuance. CF retains the option of issuing
up to LKR1.0bn in the event of oversubscription.
CF's rating factors in its relatively good financial profile
in the Registered Finance Company (RFC) sector in Sri Lanka. The
rating also takes into account CF's lack of product and funding
diversity in relation to banks (an inherent limitation of the
RFC business model).
An upgrade of CF's rating is contingent upon increased
diversity of its funding sources and access to capital markets
commensurate to 'AA(lka)'-rated peers, as well as upon
strengthening of its core business franchise, while sustaining
healthy asset quality and profitability. Conversely, a downgrade
may occur if there is a sustained weakening of CF's asset
quality or profitability.
The National Short-Term rating of CF's proposed commercial
papers reflects its reasonably sound funding and liquidity
profile underpinned by its conservative management of interest
rate mismatches, as well as its access to reliable bank credit
facilities. Fitch notes the availability of unutilised committed
facilities for 5.4x the principal outstanding of the proposed
commercial paper issuances. The 'F1(lka) rating is linked to
CF's National Long-term rating of 'A+(lka)'/Stable, and would be
affected by changes to the latter.
CF's internal capital generation remains strong, with
equity/assets at 23.6% at H112 (FYE11: 24.0%). Its profitability
and capitalisation ratios were at the higher end of the sector.
CF was established as a private company in 1957, and listed on
the Colombo Stock Exchange in 1969. An Employees Share Option
Plan holds 17.4% of its shares and 21.9% are held by the
Wijenaike family. CF's asset base was LKR44bn at H112, with a
network of 57 branches.
A National Short-term rating of 'F1(lka)' indicates the
strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments
relative to other issuers or issues in the same country. Under
the agency's National rating scale, this rating is assigned to
the lowest default risk relative to all others in the same
country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a
"+" is added to the assigned rating.
CF has an 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch
Ratings Lanka Ltd.