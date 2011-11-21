(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- In spite of its high investment levels and our expectation that its 2011 financial results will be weak, we believe that Polish Oil & Gas Company SA (PGNiG) will be able to maintain credit ratios commensurate with the current rating over the medium term.

-- PGNiG is in the process of acquiring the district heating and power generation assets in Vattenfall Heat Poland (VHP). We consider this a meaningful diversification of PGNiG's business.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on PGNiG to stable from negative and affirming the 'BBB+' rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised the outlook on Polish Oil & Gas Company SA (PGNiG) to stable from negative and affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that despite PGNiG's high level of investment and expected weak 2011 financial results, the group will be able to sustainably achieve credit ratios in line with the current rating over the medium term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Tuomas Ekholm.

We also believe that PGNiG's strategy to diversify its business from gas supply and extraction to other domestic energy-related services and to continue investing in its gas infrastructure outside of domestic supply and trading, will support its business risk profile in the long term. We anticipate that these investments will strain the group's financial risk profile, especially given our expectation that the group's financial performance will weaken significantly in 2011.

The ratings on PGNiG reflect our view of the group's position as the dominant domestic gas supplier in Poland. We view the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," owing to its strong market position as the country's leading domestic gas producer and importer, and owner and operator of the polish gas storage system and main distribution networks.

We assess PNGiG's financial risk profile as "intermediate," primarily owing to its significant investment program. PGNiG aims to spend more than Polish zloty (PLN) 5 billion (about EUR1.1 billion) annually on investments until 2015, allocated mainly to the expansion of upstream oil and gas exploration and production operations and storage capacities. We understand that the group also aims to expand further in heat and power generation. We expect the investment plan to sustainably weaken PGNiG's financial coverage ratios from the current comfortable level because the bulk of the investments will likely be debt-financed.

The ratings further reflect our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs) and our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the Republic of Poland (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2, local currency A/Stable/A-1), PGNiG's majority owner, would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We assess PGNiG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb'.

"We expect that PGNiG's weak 2011 profitability, as well as its investments, especially the acquisition of VHP, will likely significantly weaken its key credit ratios," said Mr. Ekholm. "However, we anticipate that these ratios will be commensurate with the current rating over the medium term."

We would consider a negative rating action if we believed that PGNiG's debt protection measures would fall below the levels we view as commensurate with our expectations for the 'bbb' SACP over the medium to long term. We view a ratio of FFO to debt of more than 30% and debt to EBITDA of less than 3x as commensurate with the rating.

