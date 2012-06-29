June 29 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn US-based Periama Holdings LLC's (PHL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B', which was on a Stable Outlook. The agency has also withdrawn the 'B' and 'RR4' ratings on PHL's USD75m senior secured long-term debt.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PHL.