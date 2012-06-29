June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Consort Healthcare (Salford) PLC -------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Rationale

The long-term 'BBB' debt rating on the index-linked senior secured bonds issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Consort Healthcare (Salford) PLC (ProjectCo) reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below.

The debt comprises GBP158.9 million of index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds, including GBP40.0 million of variation bonds, due 2042. The amortization period for the bonds is equal to the concession period.

The bonds retain the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated) of payment of scheduled interest and principal on the bonds. Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). The long-term debt rating on the bond currently reflects the SPUR.

The 'BBB' debt rating takes into account the following principal project risks:

-- Following the completion of the main acute building in August 2011, all third-party financial support has ceased, although the 3% retention bond remains in place.

-- The project is exposed to the counterparty risk of U.K.-based construction and engineering group Balfour Beatty PLC (not rated) and related companies, as design and construction contractor and facilities management (FM) contractor. In our view, ProjectCo has sufficient liquidity available to replace its operational counterparties if required.

-- The project is exposed to the uncertainty of more than 30 years of capital-replacement costs, although, positively, this is only in relation to new-build facilities. The lifecycle risk is partially mitigated by a three-year, forward-looking lifecycle reserve and a 12-year, uncapped latent defects liability period (regarding direct losses only) from the construction contractor for serious latent defects. In addition, our sensitivity testing indicates that ProjectCo could withstand significant increases in lifecycle costs before encountering financial stress.

These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- The lenders' technical adviser (TA) reports that outstanding construction work is limited to completion of the East/West link, which is now due to be completed in August 2012. ProjectCo is now receiving 100% of the unitary payment, following completion of Phase PC9 on June 18, 2012, as planned.

-- There is a parental guarantee from Balfour Beatty up to the value of the termination cap. In addition, Balfour Beatty provides a retention bond equivalent to 3% of the contract sum.

-- The revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market exposure, negligible reliance on third-party revenues, and a payment mechanism that the independent TA regards as consistent with those of similar projects.

-- The credit quality of ProjectCo's main revenue source, the Trust, does not constrain the underlying rating on the project. In addition, the project rationale is strong and supported by the likelihood of high long-term demand for health care services in the local area.

-- The financial structure is less aggressive than that of other U.K. private finance initiative projects. Senior debt to total funds is 86% (excluding trust grants), and the base-case annual senior debt service coverage is a minimum and average of 1.32x. When interest income is excluded in accordance with our criteria, the debt service coverage ratio is reduced to 1.26x minimum and 1.28x average. In addition, the financial structure is robust under a range of construction and operational stress scenarios that we have assessed.

The final phase of construction, phase 9, was achieved on June 18, 2012, as scheduled. As a result, 100% of the Unitary Payment is now being received and the completed buildings are being occupied by the Trust. A variation was also agreed with the Trust (creating a new Phase PC9a) to allow the identified finishing works, including the east/west link, to be delivered in August 2012.

Liquidity

The project currently benefits from a Change of Law reserve of GBP2.1 million. As 100% of the unitary payment is now being received, the bulk of project costs (including remaining construction payments) are being met from operational cash flow. Following final completion of construction works, a three-year, forward-looking maintenance reserve account and a six-month forward-looking debt service reserve account will be funded, incorporating the remaining funds in the guaranteed investment contract accounts.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our opinion that construction will be completed as per the planned program and budget. If construction is completed as planned, the stable operational performance continues, and the post-completion financial model confirms no material changes in the project's financial structure, we are likely to raise the rating.

We could take a negative rating action if operational performance were poorer than we currently anticipate or if the project's financial profile were to weaken significantly.

