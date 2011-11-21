(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21- Fitch Ratings has revised AB Electrolux's (Electrolux) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at 'F3'.

The Negative Outlook principally reflects a deterioration in Electrolux's main markets over the past 12 months along with pressure coming from raw material prices, causing deteriorated profit margins, weaker cash flow and higher leverage, which Fitch believes will be sustained over the medium term.

Leverage metrics have deteriorated from 2010 levels. In particular, Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage (adjusted debt on FFO) to deteriorate to more than 3x at end-2011 (1.7x at end-2010) and decline gradually thereafter, and FFO net leverage to increase to 1,7x (0,7x at end-2010).

Fitch believes Electrolux is feeling the impact of the global economic crisis, and forecasts slower demand in its two major markets (North America and Western Europe). Electrolux's financial performance was severely impacted by the slowdown in these markets and input costs, including raw material, bringing the EBITDA margin down to 7.7% in Q311 (on an LTM basis) compared to 10.2% in 2010 and 8.9% in 2009.Fitch believes that despite Electrolux's strong business profile and liquidity position, further deterioration in economic conditions could put pressure on the company's financials.

The ratings also continue to reflect Electrolux's strong market position as one of the world's largest household and professional appliance manufacturers, especially in Europe, North America and Latin America. Electrolux's size, geographical diversification and conservative financial profile support the ratings, as does its strong liquidity position (with short-term sources covering short-term uses of liquidity by 2.3x as of end-Q311).

However, the ratings continue to be constrained by the mature, cyclical and highly competitive nature of the European and North American appliance markets. Electrolux's exposure to fluctuating raw-material prices and foreign exchange rates are also weaknesses, as is the company's relatively limited free cash flow (FCF) generation. Furthermore, increasing competition from lower-cost emerging market producers may present a threat over the medium term, especially in lower-end product lines.

The ratings could be downgraded if, on a sustained basis, FFO net leverage increases above 1.5x, EBITDAR margins remain below approximately 9%, or if FCF generation remains below approximately 1% of revenue. Large acquisitions funded by debt could also put pressure on the ratings. An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future but would require a material improvement in business profile, such as improved business diversification and/or cash flow stability.