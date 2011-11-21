(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services
Limited's (IL&FS) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook
and its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed the
National Short-Term rating of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd. (I-Fin, 100% owned by IL&FS) at
'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
IL&FS's ratings reflect its strong financial profile based on an established
franchise and management expertise in India's infrastructure sector. The
company's above-average profitability is supported by the group's established
track record of sponsoring projects in the road, power and port sectors and
subsequent divestments of some of its holdings, along with a diversified fee
income. Fitch expects IL&FS's growing leverage to fall by March 2012 due to
expected sizeable divestments in the power business. The company historically
had high asset quality, and its specific and contingency reserves should cushion
any possible stress on its asset portfolio from the current economic downturn.
IL&FS's equity/assets ratio, though on a declining trend since FY08, was high at
28.6% at end-March 2011. Fitch notes while IL&FS predominantly relies on
institutional funds, it has progressively diversified its funding sources and
maintained a better asset-liability framework by extending the tenor of its
borrowings. This helps in mitigating the risks for such wholesale-funded
institutions.
IL&FS's high but distinct exposures to various infrastructure sectors and its
divestment-led business model expose the company to concentration risks that are
not typically associated with a 'Fitch AAA(ind)'-rated entity. In recognition of
this, Fitch expects IL&FS to continue to manage its capital and liquidity
conservatively. Negative rating action may result if Fitch assesses these risks
or the level of complexity in the business becomes inconsistent with the
existing rating level. Weaker economic conditions having a relatively greater
negative impact on IL&FS compared to similarly rated entities would also be
negative for the ratings.
Over the years, the IL&FS group has morphed from a non-banking financial company
to a predominantly infrastructure company, and periodic divestments have formed
the principal part of its earnings in recent years. As a result, IL&FS has
transformed into a quasi-holding company and has applied to the Reserve Bank of
India to be classified as a 'core investment company'.
I-Fin's rating is equalised with that of IL&FS to reflect its strong operational
and management linkages with its parent, of which it was a division till FY08.
I-Fin's treasury and risk management are centralised at IL&FS, and its debt
syndication desk provides critical support to the parent's project development
business. In FY11, I-Fin was IL&FS's most profitable subsidiary and accounted
for 60% of group company dividends received by the parent; IL&FS expects to
continue holding 100% shareholding in future. Any dilution in ownership together
with a re-evaluation of I-Fin's strategic importance to IL&FS may lead to the
de-linking of the long-term ratings of the two companies.
IL&FS's lower tier 2 subordinated bonds have been rated at the same level as its
National Long-Term rating based on Fitch's "Criteria for Indian National Ratings
of Bank Hybrids and Subordinated Debt", dated 18 January 2010.