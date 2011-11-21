(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Liechtenstein has stable institutions and policies and a strong record of managing economic and financial challenges, benefiting from a high level of prosperity and strong public finances.

-- Although our revised methodology places greater weight on potential risks stemming from external imbalances and monetary affairs, we believe that Liechtenstein's currency treaty with Switzerland and banks' access to liquidity of the Swiss National Bank partly offset these risks.

-- After reviewing Liechtenstein under our revised sovereign rating methodology, we are affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on Liechtenstein.

-- The stable outlook reflects Liechtenstein's high net asset position and our view that the principality will implement political and economic reforms if necessary to protect Liechtenstein's position as a financial center for private banking.

--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Principality of Liechtenstein at 'AAA/A-1+'. The outlook is stable.

The transfer and convertibility assessment remains at 'AAA'. This assessment reflects our view of the likelihood of the sovereign restricting nonsovereign access to foreign exchange needed for debt service.

The ratings on Liechtenstein reflect its superior political and economic profile, combined with a very strong fiscal performance. Liechtenstein's stable and conservative policies have resulted in the principality's having a strong history of managing political and economic challenges, and we expect this to continue. Liechtenstein budgets very conservatively, which has led to a debt-free public-sector balance sheet and a sizable general government asset position of almost 100% of GDP. Liechtenstein boasts one of the highest prosperity levels, with GDP per capita of more than $150,000 in 2011. Excluding cross-border commuters, which account for 50.8% of Liechtenstein's workforce, income per capita is still 1.5x the average for 'AAA' rated sovereigns.

Although our enhanced sovereign methodology, published in June 2011, places greater weight on potential risks stemming from external imbalances and monetary affairs, we nevertheless believe that Liechtenstein's risks are mitigated by its tight economic and financial integration with the Swiss Confederation (AAA/Stable/A-1+) and a currency treaty that provides banks incorporated in Liechtenstein access to liquidity provided by the Swiss National Bank on par with any Swiss-based financial institution.

The supranational treaty positively differentiates Liechtenstein from some other financial centers, such as the Isle of Man (AA+/Stable/A-1+) and Guernsey (AA+/Stable/A-1+).

We consider Liechtenstein's public finances to be extremely strong. Public debt is virtually nonexistent and is commercial in nature. We consider consensus in society in favor of prudent financial policies to be very robust and largely independent of the composition of ruling coalitions. The current consolidation efforts to balance the central government's accounts highlight this consensus, in our view.

The ratings also reflect Liechtenstein's high degree of specialization in cyclical sectors with high dependence on exports. Moreover, GDP growth depends on the performance of a few companies in niche export markets, as well as the financial services industry. Liechtenstein's high involvement in the financial services industry might lead to reputational issues in the future.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Liechtenstein will continue to benefit from excellent public finances, outstandingly high wealth levels, and liquid reserves. Furthermore, we expect that the government, as it has done in the past, would implement reforms if external regulatory pressure were to mount, to secure Liechtenstein's viability as a financial center for private banking.

Given its lower diversification and higher level of volatility than 'AAA' peers, in our view, Liechtenstein will have to continue to significantly overperform the 'AAA' median on fiscal and economic indicators to secure its extremely high capacity to meet its financial commitments.

We could lower the ratings or revise the outlook to negative if Liechtenstein's currently superior economic and political profile were to weaken, for example caused by a significant contraction of the financial sector following a large-scale outflow of assets under management, which in turn could be triggered by tightening external regulatory pressure. The ratings could also come under pressure if the principality's currently excellent financial position deteriorates significantly, which we consider unlikely over the medium term.

