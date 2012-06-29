June 29 - Fitch Ratings says in its latest European CMBS bulletin that after another quiet month in June, July sees almost EUR2.5bn (32 loans) of outstanding CMBS debt falling due, the largest monthly volume to date in 2012. Thirteen loans extended over the last year have inflated this total by EUR1.5bn, part of a trend that threatens to make the gradient of the refinancing wall ever steeper in the run up to bond maturities. Fitch expects the Repayment Index to deteriorate as financing conditions have not improved for secondary European commercial real estate assets on which the bulk of EMEA CMBS is secured.

Workout options are narrowing for servicers. For loans maturing this month, two CMBS stand out. All five of the loans securing DECO Series 2005 - Pan Europe 1 plc and Perseus (European Loan Conduit No. 22) plc, both due in 2014, mature this month, which leaves just two years in which the special servicer must react to any defaults. Such a response is increasingly likely to involve selling collateral under time pressure and in a soft market.

Most loans that are reaching the end of previous extensions did enjoy tangible cash benefits, either from cash injection or cash sweep. However, those that were granted one-year extensions during 2011 have only experienced limited amortisation (none by more than 5%).

Of the 32 loans now falling due (including those previously extended) 10 have balances in excess of EUR100m. Loan size remains a limiting factor when borrowers come to refinance, as in particular banks' appetite for risk continues to wane.

