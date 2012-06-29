(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. --------------------- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland
Local currency AA-/Stable/--
Foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+ Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 98982P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jun-2007 AA-/-- AA-/A-1+
05-Sep-2002 A+/-- A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Zurich Insurance Co. and the core operating subsidiaries of Zurich Insurance
Group (ZIG) reflects ZIG's very strong competitive position, very strong underlying
performance, and strong enterprise risk management (ERM). These strengths are partly offset by
our opinion that ZIG's capitalization, although improved, remains a relative rating weakness.
The group's average underlying operating performance in 2007-2011 was very strong, despite
unfavorable financial markets and operating conditions. The business operating profit (BOP)
after-tax return on equity (ROE) reached 10.2% in 2011, after 12.9% in 2010, versus the group's
target of 16%. The five-year average BOP-RoE was 15.2%, we believe as a result of sound and
effective segmental and geographic earnings diversification, partly offset by adverse global
economic and capital market conditions. We expect ZIG's BOP to be within the range of $4.5
billion to $5.5 billion in 2012 and 2013 against the challenging operating environment. We also
expect the group's BOP after-tax ROE to exceed 12% over the cycle.
The group's non-life combined ratio stood at about 98.8% in 2011 and 97.4% on average in
2007-2011, despite soft markets and major natural catastrophes. With lower natural catastrophe
claims in first-quarter 2012, Zurich reported an increase in profitability compared to 2011 with
a 94.5% combined ratio and BOP-RoE of 13.4%. We believe that the better non-life underlying
technical results should compensate for lower investment income stemming from low interest
rates, and reduce the potential negative effects of inflation. We expect the group's non-life
insurance return on revenue (ROR) to exceed 10% and the underlying combined (loss and expense)
ratio to remain between 97% and 98%, assuming an average natural catastrophe claims burden of
about 2 percentage points.
Life insurance has increasingly contributed to the group's BOP, accounting for 27.8% of the
average total during 2007-2011. Life insurance recorded a strong operating return on embedded
value of more than 11.5% and a sound new-business margin of 2.8% based on the present value of
new-business premiums (PVNBP) during 2007-2011. These results compare favorably with the
corresponding returns and margins of the group's peers. The operating return on embedded value
will likely exceed 10%, and the new-business margin should remain between 2.5% and 3.0% of the
PVNBP. However, first-quarter 2012 life insurance results showed a decline in new business and
new business margin of minus 14% to $196 million and minus 5.7 percentage points to 21.4%.
Despite the subdued start to 2012, we believe ZIG will demonstrate progress toward its target to
become one of the top five Europe-based global life insurers based on new business value. ZIG
has reached this target in two quarters so far: fourth-quarter 2010 and second-quarter 2011.
ZIG's ERM program appears strong, in our opinion, providing management with an effective
tool for maintaining risk at a level that we consider in line with the group's risk tolerance.
We regard ZIG's risk management culture, emerging risk management, and strategic risk management
as strong. Specific risk controls are either excellent or strong, in our view.
We regard ZIG's competitive position as very strong. The group is a premier provider of
non-life insurance and has market-shaping positions in its three key markets, namely the U.S.,
the U.K., and continental Europe. In our view, earnings sustainability is underpinned by the P/C
insurance emphasis of ZIG, with 58% of gross written premium (GWP; including Farmers Re), the
stable fee income stream from the Farmers' Exchanges and the unit-linked orientation of Zurich's
global life segment, with 54% of life assets in unit-linked life insurance.
We consider ZIG's capitalization as strong overall, but still as a relative weakness in the
ratings profile. Capital adequacy as measured by our model is estimated to be at the border of
the 'AA' and 'A' categories at year-end 2011 although comparably stable versus global multiline
insurance peers. Very strong underlying earnings should support the group's ability for further
capital generation in 2012 and 2013. Capitalization has, however, improved and is now more
supportive of the current rating than previously.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our assessment that ZIG will be able to defend its very strong
competitive position, continue to maintain very strong underlying profitability, and generate
retained earnings at a level that should sustain strong capital adequacy.
We could lower the ratings if ZIG is unable to meet our earnings and capitalization
expectations. We believe upward rating potential is remote at this stage.