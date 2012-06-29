June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA -------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

09-Dec-2009 B+/-- B+/--

05-Feb-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Italian telecommunications operator Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.