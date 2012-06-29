UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
Summary analysis -- Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA -------------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
09-Dec-2009 B+/-- B+/--
05-Feb-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Italian telecommunications operator Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.
