June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Moscow Integrated Power Co. JSC --------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-May-2011 BB/B BB/B

16-Oct-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

Rationale

The ratings on Moscow Integrated Power Co. JSC (MIPC) reflect our current assessment of a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support on the basis of the company's "important" role and "very strong" link with the government of the City of Moscow (BBB/Stable/--).

We currently assess MIPC's stand-alone credit profile at 'b', on the basis that we view the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". This assessment reflects MIPC's less-than-adequate liquidity arrangements, aggressive liquidity management and weak corporate governance, a lack of transparency and uncertain financial policies, and weather-dependent volatile demand for heat in its service area. Other rating constraints include a politicized--and therefore somewhat unpredictable--tariff regime, and the transitional nature of the Russian economy.

These weaknesses are mitigated by strong ongoing support from the city government (including annual subsidies), MIPC's dominant position as the city's leading district heating utility, its diverse customer base, high wealth and economic diversity in its service area, a fairly modern asset base, and moderate debt leverage.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case scenario incorporates a very conservative tariff increase in 2012 (3.1% year on year through a 6.0% increase on July 1 and a 2.6% increase on Sept. 1). We expect this to pressure the company's earnings and cash flow generation, and together with higher increases in gas price indexation (expected at 15% from July 1), lead to a weakening of its EBITDA margin to about 16%.

MIPC's 2013 results will largely depend on the annual tariff decision, but we estimate that the 2013 tariff increase (8%-9%) will be more supportive than that of 2012. However, gas price indexation could reach 15% year on year in 2013, resulting in further erosion of MIPC's EBITDA margin as heat and fuel costs make up more than 60% of the company's total operating costs. We nevertheless expect MIPC's EBITDA margin to remain above 14% until 2015.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our view, MIPC will continue receiving annual subsidies aimed at covering losses from selling heating to residential customers at least until 2015. We incorporate an annual RUB15 billion of such subsidies into our analysis.

Our base-case scenario anticipates moderate leverage growth on the back of negative free operating cash flow generation, though we estimate debt to EBITDA will remain below 2.0x over the next three years, which we find commensurate with the ratings.

The company's investment program will be largely dependent on the availability of funding and city government approval. We project RUB20 billion of annual consolidated investment spending in 2012-2013.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'B'. We consider MIPC's liquidity to be "less-than-adequate" under our criteria on the basis that we expect a ratio of liquidity sources to uses of about 1.0x in 2012.

As of May 4, 2012, the main sources of liquidity included:

-- RUB281 million ($10 million) in cash reserves, though we understand some of this is tied to operations;

-- RUB1.1 billion available under existing long-term committed credit lines;

-- Operating cash inflows of about RUB17 billion.

Key potential uses of liquidity within 12 months of the same date included mainly capital spending, which we estimate at RUB18 billion.

We do not include in our liquidity analysis cash held at subsidiary Moscow Heating Grid Co. (MTK, not rated) as it is our view that MIPC does not have full control over cash at subsidiary level. We understand MTK had RUB4.1 billion of cash reserves as at March 31, 2012.

We note that the company faces substantial debt repayment amounting to RUB13 billion in 2013, which in our view aggravates liquidity risk.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that MIPC will maintain its very strong links with the Moscow city government and will not be privatized in the medium term. We also view the probability that the city will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary liquidity support to the company, if needed, as "high", which mitigates the company's refinancing risk.

We could reconsider our assessment of MIPC's role for and link with the city if the city administration were to take a less-supportive view of the company, such as considering privatization, provide insufficient compensation for any unfavorable tariff adjustment next year, or take only a slight involvement in MIPC's operations. This would likely lead us to lower the ratings on MIPC.

Negative pressure on the company's stand-alone credit profile and the overall ratings might arise from liquidity deterioration, significant reliance on short-term debt, or extensive investments in working capital.

Upside rating potential might arise if the company improves its liquidity and financial risk management to adequate levels as defined by our criteria, and if MIPC develops a moderate financial policy for the medium term.