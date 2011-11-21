(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21- After a surge in deal making in the first half of 2011, there has been a slowdown in
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the U.S. commodities and real estate markets in recent months
as the economic recovery remains shaky, capital market volatility increases, and policymakers in
the U.S. and Europe continue to struggle with various debt concerns and crises, according to a
report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The article is titled "Reshuffling The
Debt: U.S. Commodities And Real Estate M&A Jumps, Then Slows, With Economic Trends--Though Oil
And Gas Deals Continue."
"In the third quarter, we saw some changes to, and withdrawals of, proposed
deals by corporate borrowers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ket
Gondha. "Lingering economic weakness could make for acquirers'
post-transaction performance that is weaker than our expectations when deals
were announced, though it is too soon to tell if any underperformance will
have a material effect on ratings or outlooks across the sectors."
Standard & Poor's is publishing reports on the M&A activity and outlook in the
following areas: commodities and real estate; health care, consumer products,
and retail; utilities; and manufacturing and transportation. Earlier reports
in the series on mergers and acquisitions included "Global High-Tech M&A
Activity Accelerates," published Oct. 13, 2011, and "M&A Takes Center Stage In
The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors," published Sept. 26, 2011.
These articles are part of Standard & Poor's "Reshuffling The Debt" series,
which we launched at the beginning of 2011. The series rekindles the
"Leveraging Of America" series of articles that we published in 2007, which
commented on the large increases in nonfinancial corporate issuers' debt
leverage shortly before the Great Recession began.