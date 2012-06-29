(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Absa Bank Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) ---------- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa
Local currency BBBpi/--/--
Primary SIC: Bank holding
companies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Dec-2011 BBBpi/-- --/--
29-Nov-2005 Api/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
Stable business position, second-largest bank operating in South Africa.
Market-leading capitalization, under Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) methodology.
High systemic importance.
Weaknesses:
Structurally short-term and concentrated funding profile typical to all the
major banks in South Africa.
Business diversification limited to the Republic of South Africa.
Economic risk for South African banks is above average, and economic growth is
expected to be restrained in the near future.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its unsolicited public information
(pi) rating on South Africa-based Absa Bank Ltd. (Absa) on an anchor of 'bbb'
and its view that that the bank's business position, capital and earnings,
risk position, funding, and liquidity are all "neutral" for the rating. Due to
the bank's "high systemic importance," we consider that there is a "moderately
high" likelihood of extraordinary government support, as our criteria define
these terms.
We generally neither modify our 'pi' ratings with plus or minus signs, nor assign outlooks.
Therefore, because the foreign currency rating on the Republic of South Africa (foreign
currency, BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency, A/Stable/A-1) is in the 'BBB' category, the rating on
Absa is in the same category as its stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless
otherwise stated.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011