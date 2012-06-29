(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
Summary analysis -- Lai Fung Holdings Ltd. ------------------------ 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: China
Foreign currency B+/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Mar-2007 --/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on Hong Kong-based property developer and investor Lai Fung
Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's limited geographic diversity and
operating flexibility, small capital base, and volatile cash flows from
property development. Lai Fung's high-end product mix and high exposure to
tier one Chinese cities could also heighten its operating and cash flow risks
in a prolonged property market downturn in China. The company's stable and
fair level of recurring rental income, which its well-located investment
properties support, tempers the above weaknesses. We view Lai Fung's business
risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".